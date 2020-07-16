5507 Fortuna Parkway

Amenities
Ready for You! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with attached garage, split level ranch in Clay/Cicero close to shopping and very walkable!
Solid surface floors downstairs with all-new carpets throughout bedrooms...
Comfortable luxury - living room, dining, family room with gas fireplace..
You won’t want to leave home!
Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants and quick to I81
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now
Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.