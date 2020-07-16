All apartments in Onondaga County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:13 PM

5507 Fortuna Parkway

5507 Fortuna Parkway · (315) 800-5686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5507 Fortuna Parkway, Onondaga County, NY 13041

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready for You! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with attached garage, split level ranch in Clay/Cicero close to shopping and very walkable!
Solid surface floors downstairs with all-new carpets throughout bedrooms...
Comfortable luxury - living room, dining, family room with gas fireplace..
You won’t want to leave home!
Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants and quick to I81

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 Fortuna Parkway have any available units?
5507 Fortuna Parkway has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5507 Fortuna Parkway have?
Some of 5507 Fortuna Parkway's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5507 Fortuna Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5507 Fortuna Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 Fortuna Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5507 Fortuna Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 5507 Fortuna Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 5507 Fortuna Parkway offers parking.
Does 5507 Fortuna Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 Fortuna Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 Fortuna Parkway have a pool?
No, 5507 Fortuna Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5507 Fortuna Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5507 Fortuna Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 Fortuna Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5507 Fortuna Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5507 Fortuna Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5507 Fortuna Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
