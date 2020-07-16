5507 Fortuna Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ready for You! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with attached garage, split level ranch in Clay/Cicero close to shopping and very walkable!

Solid surface floors downstairs with all-new carpets throughout bedrooms...

Comfortable luxury - living room, dining, family room with gas fireplace..

You won’t want to leave home!

Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants and quick to I81



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.