North Sea, NY
33 Henry Rd
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

33 Henry Rd

33 Henry Road · (631) 329-9400
Location

33 Henry Road, North Sea, NY 11968
North Sea

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$65,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

parking
pool
air conditioning
bocce court
volleyball court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
volleyball court
Imagine yourself in a turn-of-the-century farmhouse with pine floors and a traditional brick fireplace for those cool summer evenings. Outside, adorned with huge pillars, urns and Grecian statues, lies an exotic pool where time travel into ancient elegance is reality. This charming home is filled with international antiques, from the long pine English dining table, to Irish cupboards and French armoires! House is filled with old world charm, yet equipped with a cedar sauna, Jacuzzi and central air. Guests have the perfect combo of relaxation and simple luxuries in this four bedroom treasure! A large country kitchen faces out to a scenic lawn with a vista of the 50 foot pool that is secluded by a stucco wall for privacy! For outdoor cooking, this home boasts a clay and brick oven grill with two firepits for hours of s'mores and romantic evenings! Lavender, roses and hydrangeas grace this shy acre oasis. Plenty of space to set up bocce, volleyball or an impromptu soccer scrimmage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Henry Rd have any available units?
33 Henry Rd has a unit available for $65,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Henry Rd have?
Some of 33 Henry Rd's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Henry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
33 Henry Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Henry Rd pet-friendly?
No, 33 Henry Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Sea.
Does 33 Henry Rd offer parking?
Yes, 33 Henry Rd does offer parking.
Does 33 Henry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Henry Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Henry Rd have a pool?
Yes, 33 Henry Rd has a pool.
Does 33 Henry Rd have accessible units?
No, 33 Henry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Henry Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Henry Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Henry Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Henry Rd has units with air conditioning.
