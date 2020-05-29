33 Henry Rd

Amenities

parking pool air conditioning bocce court volleyball court fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven Property Amenities bocce court fire pit parking pool bbq/grill sauna volleyball court

Imagine yourself in a turn-of-the-century farmhouse with pine floors and a traditional brick fireplace for those cool summer evenings. Outside, adorned with huge pillars, urns and Grecian statues, lies an exotic pool where time travel into ancient elegance is reality. This charming home is filled with international antiques, from the long pine English dining table, to Irish cupboards and French armoires! House is filled with old world charm, yet equipped with a cedar sauna, Jacuzzi and central air. Guests have the perfect combo of relaxation and simple luxuries in this four bedroom treasure! A large country kitchen faces out to a scenic lawn with a vista of the 50 foot pool that is secluded by a stucco wall for privacy! For outdoor cooking, this home boasts a clay and brick oven grill with two firepits for hours of s'mores and romantic evenings! Lavender, roses and hydrangeas grace this shy acre oasis. Plenty of space to set up bocce, volleyball or an impromptu soccer scrimmage!