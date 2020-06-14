Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Niskayuna, NY with garage

Niskayuna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Northside
13 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,436
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Results within 1 mile of Niskayuna

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1200 HILLSIDE AV
1200 Hillside Avenue, Schenectady County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Immaculate condo in a convenient location, this 2nd floor unit has a gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, sliding glass door to deck, large living room and combined dining area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2009
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.
Results within 10 miles of Niskayuna
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
35 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,092
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7 TAYMOR TR
7 Taymor Trail, Saratoga County, NY
Studio
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$28,500
Stunning home with exterior stone facade on front of home, offering seven bedrooms, all designed as suites with full bath attached, incredible gourmet kitchen with open floor plan to 20' ceiling height with stone fireplace in great room, breakfast

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
15 SURFWOOD DR
15 Surfwood Dr, Albany County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1st Floor Apartment in South Colonie School District with many upgrades. Convenient location to major highways, restaurants and shops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Niskayuna, NY

Niskayuna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

