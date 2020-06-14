67 Renwick St

All apartments in Newburgh
Location

67 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY 12550
Newburgh

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
key fob access
Stylish Apartment with Lots of Amenities Along Liberty St Corridor (Studio) - This apartment features beautiful design and many amenities. These include sunny interiors, LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with quartz counter tops, in apartment laundry hookups, security cameras and outdoor lighting, video intercom and buzzer systems with keyless entry, central air in each apartment, backyard space and includes HEAT and HOT WATER.

There are many amenities close by, as this property is located in downtown Newburgh. There are many charming shops and cafes on the Liberty St corridor, featuring local eateries such as Ms. Fairfax, Mamma Roux & the Liberty St Bistro. This apartment is down the block from Newburgh Brewing Company, across the street from Orchard Valley CrossFit, around the corner from Robs Roast Coffee Shop, Oliver and Chatfield, Panja Womens Center, Liberty & Beauty Salon. Within the downtown area you can also find Downing Park, built by Central Park architect Calvert Vaux, SUNY Orange, Mount St. Mary's College, 2 Alices Coffee Lounge, shopping, cafes, restaurants, galleries, studio rentals, bodegas, post office, great library, bars, George Washington Park Historic sight, Newburgh Waterfront and the Ferry to the Metro North Train Station. Also New York Stewart International Airport is right outside of town!

Please note the photos used are of a furnished apartment in the building. No furniture is included and all apartments have slightly different layouts but all feature the same details and style.

(RLNE5506475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Renwick St have any available units?
67 Renwick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newburgh, NY.
What amenities does 67 Renwick St have?
Some of 67 Renwick St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Renwick St currently offering any rent specials?
67 Renwick St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Renwick St pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 Renwick St is pet friendly.
Does 67 Renwick St offer parking?
No, 67 Renwick St does not offer parking.
Does 67 Renwick St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Renwick St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Renwick St have a pool?
No, 67 Renwick St does not have a pool.
Does 67 Renwick St have accessible units?
No, 67 Renwick St does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Renwick St have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Renwick St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Renwick St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 67 Renwick St has units with air conditioning.
