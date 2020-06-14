67 Renwick St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar key fob access

Stylish Apartment with Lots of Amenities Along Liberty St Corridor (Studio) - This apartment features beautiful design and many amenities. These include sunny interiors, LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with quartz counter tops, in apartment laundry hookups, security cameras and outdoor lighting, video intercom and buzzer systems with keyless entry, central air in each apartment, backyard space and includes HEAT and HOT WATER.



There are many amenities close by, as this property is located in downtown Newburgh. There are many charming shops and cafes on the Liberty St corridor, featuring local eateries such as Ms. Fairfax, Mamma Roux & the Liberty St Bistro. This apartment is down the block from Newburgh Brewing Company, across the street from Orchard Valley CrossFit, around the corner from Robs Roast Coffee Shop, Oliver and Chatfield, Panja Womens Center, Liberty & Beauty Salon. Within the downtown area you can also find Downing Park, built by Central Park architect Calvert Vaux, SUNY Orange, Mount St. Mary's College, 2 Alices Coffee Lounge, shopping, cafes, restaurants, galleries, studio rentals, bodegas, post office, great library, bars, George Washington Park Historic sight, Newburgh Waterfront and the Ferry to the Metro North Train Station. Also New York Stewart International Airport is right outside of town!



Please note the photos used are of a furnished apartment in the building. No furniture is included and all apartments have slightly different layouts but all feature the same details and style.



