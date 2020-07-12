/
new paltz village
10 Apartments for rent in New Paltz Village, New Paltz, NY
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
10 Units Available
New Paltz Gardens
21 Colonial Dr, New Paltz, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,120
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Paltz Gardens in New Paltz. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
14-3A Huguenot Street
14 Huguenot St, New Paltz, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN TOWN AND COUNTRY, NEW PALTZ. Bright and sunny, with one and a half baths, walking distance to everything in the Village of New Paltz. Located on Huguenot Street, right across the road from the Wallkill River.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
144 Main Street - 101
144 Main Street, New Paltz, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
750 sqft
Perfect for students, two bedroom apartments for rent in eclectic New Paltz, NY located in a secure apartment complex right on Main St. Walk to everything, including college, numerous eateries, shopping and transportation.
Results within 5 miles of New Paltz Village
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
96 Yankee Folly Road
96 Yankee Folly Road, Ulster County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Idyllic, peaceful location for this bright and spacious 2 bedroom home where you can sit under the huge cherry tree in back and enjoy the serenity or take a stroll up the road to enjoy the spectacular view of the "Gunks".
Results within 10 miles of New Paltz Village
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16 PARKER AVE
16 Parker Avenue, Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
OWNER PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER,LAWN & LEAF CLEANUP,FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND LIGHTING, NICE BACKYARD, OFF STREET PARKING. TENANT NEEDS TO HAVE CREDIT SCORE AVAILABLE AND FILL OUT APPLICATION.No Smoking possibly a small dog or cat wit owners approval.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3726 ALBANY POST RD E2
3726 Albany Post Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH THIS FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. A COMPLETE RENTAL APPLICATION & REFERENCES ARE NECESSARY.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
254 Chapel Hill Road
254 Chapel Hill Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedroom 1 bath apartment ideally located just minutes from the Mid-Hudson Bridge and the quaint town of Highland where you will find numerous businesses, restaurants and night-life. Enjoy walking/biking on the beautiful Hudson Valley Rail Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
45 DELAFIELD ST
45 Delafield Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Conveniently Located 2 Bedroom Apartment for rent. This property was recently renovated. Open floor plan main living space. Newer appliances, property is efficient with updated insulation for energy efficiency.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
22 MAIN ST
22 Main Street, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
Conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment for rent in a beautiful old Victorian home on national historic register.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
156 UPPER GRAND STREET
156 Upper Grand Street, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2248 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Highland NY. This home sits back on a flag lot on 0.7 acres of land and fairly private. The home has new roof, new solar panels, new furnace, hardwood floors, deck and plenty of parking.
