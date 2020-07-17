144 Main Street - 101

Amenities

Perfect for students, two bedroom apartments for rent in eclectic New Paltz, NY located in a secure apartment complex right on Main St. Walk to everything, including college, numerous eateries, shopping and transportation. Off street parking with laundromat right next door. Units feature hardwood floors with large living room, dining area, galley kitchen, bathroom with tub and two decent sized bedrooms. Starting at $1490 plus utilities. Propane heat and hot water. No pets. Contact to pre-qualify and obtain an application.

