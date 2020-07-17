All apartments in New Paltz
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:50 PM

144 Main Street - 101

144 Main Street · (845) 454-7700
Location

144 Main Street, New Paltz, NY 12561
New Paltz Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,490

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect for students, two bedroom apartments for rent in eclectic New Paltz, NY located in a secure apartment complex right on Main St. Walk to everything, including college, numerous eateries, shopping and transportation. Off street parking with laundromat right next door. Units feature hardwood floors with large living room, dining area, galley kitchen, bathroom with tub and two decent sized bedrooms. Starting at $1490 plus utilities. Propane heat and hot water. No pets. Contact to pre-qualify and obtain an application.
Please review the NYS Fair Housing notice which relates to NYS Human Rights Law. If you have not already done so, we also ask that you review and sign the attached NYS Housing and Anti-Discrimination Disclosure Form, Agency Disclosure, and COVID-19 Disclosure and Liability Waiver Form. Cut and paste links below into your web browser.

https://www.dos.ny.gov/licensing/docs/FairHousingNotice_new.pdf
https://www.dos.ny.gov/licensing/docs/2156.pdf
https://www.dos.ny.gov/forms/licensing/1736-a.pdf
https://www.nysar.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/LEG_SFL_NYSAR_COVID19_Disclosure.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Main Street - 101 have any available units?
144 Main Street - 101 has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 144 Main Street - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
144 Main Street - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Main Street - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 144 Main Street - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Paltz.
Does 144 Main Street - 101 offer parking?
Yes, 144 Main Street - 101 offers parking.
Does 144 Main Street - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Main Street - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Main Street - 101 have a pool?
No, 144 Main Street - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 144 Main Street - 101 have accessible units?
No, 144 Main Street - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Main Street - 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Main Street - 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Main Street - 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Main Street - 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
