Beautiful 1-bedroom condo, heat and hot water included, within walking distance to Village of New Paltz. Quiet, second floor location in well-maintained complex. This apartment is spacious, bright and clean with hardwood floors and ample closet space. Laundry room and bike storage conveniently located in complex. Available June 15, 2020. 1 month’s security and first month’s rent. No pets, no smoking.