/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:39 AM
34 Studio Apartments for rent in New Hyde Park, NY
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
271
271 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park, NY
Studio
$1,590
100 sqft
Beautiful apt second floor ready to move . Could you call me 347-247-6417
Results within 5 miles of New Hyde Park
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
45-34 220th Pl
45-34 220th Place, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
Be the first to live in this newly renovated second floor studio apartment located in the heart of Bayside and just 1/2 block from Northern Blvd.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Cambria Heights
224-05 Linden Blvd
224-05 Linden Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,000
1000 sqft
storefront
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
214-85 Jamaica Ave
214-85 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,200
Office/ Store for Rent
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
46 Schenck Avenue
46 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Studio
$1,933
Huge, Front Facing Jr. 1 Bedroom With Closets Galore. Overlooks Quiet Residential Street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Laundry In Building. Supers On Site. Pet-Friendly! In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.
Results within 10 miles of New Hyde Park
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
202 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 09:16 PM
10 Units Available
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,352
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Flushing
39-07 Prince Street
39-07 Prince Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$7,200
1695 sqft
Prime Downtown Flushing location!!! Best Commercial huge foot traffic building Beautiful high ceiling 1,695 sf office includes 500 sf terrace. The rental price $7,200 is much LOWER than market price including RE tax & C.C.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Flushing
41-25 Kissena Boulevard
4125 Kissena Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,600
450 sqft
1 block to 7 Train, across street from LIRR station and Queens library . hardwood floor,cooking gas heat hot water included, laundry in the Lobby level.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Westbury
250 Post Avenue
250 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,600
600 sqft
Welcome to The Space at Westbury! These upscale apartments are located above the refurbished Westbury Theater in the heart of downtown Westbury.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Flushing
40-28 College Point Boulevard
40-28 College Point Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,200
500 sqft
Flushing. Furnished sunny cozy studio in downtown Flushing. Rent includes water, gas, heat & health club. 24 hour doorman, basketball/tennis courts, BBQ, pool, etc. Close to all.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Westbury
160 Post Avenue
160 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,000
at the center of Village Westbury ,Commercial office Room (space) located on the second Floor Prime LOcation Near rail Rd Bus stop And Shoping center.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
17-85 215th Street
17-85 215th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,300
Large, Bright, and Updated Studio Apt In Luxury Doorman Bldg, Amazing views of NYC, Bayside, & Water Views! Hallways just Re-Done! New Kitchen appliances. Hard Wood Flrs, Tons of Closet Space & a Work Area. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
225 W Broadway
225 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,700
Fabulous Studio Located In The Desirable Castle Courts Condominium.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
14 Wildwood Gdns D2
14 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 288507 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautifully Renovated Bright Studio apartment with vaulted ceilings in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Jamaica
87-20 175 Street
87-20 175th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,495
500 sqft
LOVELY STUDIO, TRUE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH WINDOW, HARDWOOD FLOORS, ELEVATOR, LIVE IN SUPER, LAUNDRY ROOM, STEPS TO SHOPPING & THE SUBWAY (F) !!!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
76-26 113 Street
76-26 113th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,495
575 sqft
LOVELY - SPACIOUS STUDIO, WITH HIGH CEILINGS, PARQUET WOOD FLOORS, LAUNDRY RM, LIVE IN SUPER, 1 BLOCK TO QUEENS BLVD SUBWAY, BUSES & SHOPPING
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
70-01 113st
7001 113th St, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,700
700 sqft
HUGE L-SHAPED 700sf STUDIO TRENDING @ $1700! - Property Id: 309780 HUGE L-SHAPED STUDIO TRENDING AT $1700 Only 5-7 minutes walk away from 71st Continental Ave. This studio is exceptionally large and very very accommodating.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Rockaway
11-20 foam place
11-20 Foam Place, Queens, NY
Studio
$3,750
750 sqft
Spacious basement Studio, 1 bathroom, Living room, eat-in kitchen , Smart TV, Free wifi and internet. One king size bed and a sofa couch bed. Beautiful get away couple of minutes away from Far Rockaways 11km beach boardwalks.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
405 E Broadway
405 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$3,000
Come Enjoy Hotel Life Style By The Sea! Studios Available For Yearly Rental. Please Note, This Is A Hotel Room (No Kitchen/Living Room). Room Features Bedroom, Bathroom, Coffee Maker, And Small Refrigerator.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
86 Moore Ave
86 Moore Avenue, Oceanside, NY
Studio
$2,400
2 bed 1 bath First Floor Unit , Central Air Washer Dryer Hook up
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Flushing
136-27 58th Avenue
136-27 58th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,400
Bright and Spacious studio apartment located in very desirable Queensboro Hill area of Flushing. Walking distance to shops, transportation and parks.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
1 S Forest
1 South Forest Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,650
Beautiful all newly renovated bath room , new eat in kitchen, new floors. Close to LIRR, Bus, shopping, dinning.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Kew Gardens
85-31 120th Street
85-31 120th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,625
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3.
Similar Pages
New Hyde Park 1 BedroomsNew Hyde Park 2 BedroomsNew Hyde Park 3 BedroomsNew Hyde Park Apartments with Balcony
New Hyde Park Apartments with GarageNew Hyde Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Hyde Park Apartments with ParkingNew Hyde Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYWestbury, NYEastchester, NYWest Babylon, NYMount Vernon, NYLynbrook, NYRye, NY