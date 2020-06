Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

All remodeled and updated 2 bedroom single family home with great rear yard and large shed. Very convenient location with short walk to town shopping and bus to NYC. Walk to Clarkstown North High School and New City Elementary. Central Air conditioning. Like new inside. No pets. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Plus 1 month Rental fee and 1 month security