Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

THIS IS THE ONE! BEAUTIFUL AND UTILITIES INCLUDED! Sun filled, spacious and immaculate 2 bdrm 2 full bath ground floor apartment. Freshly painted and recently renovated and waiting for you. Park right at your door! Nearby bus and 2 malls. All shopping within minutes. King sized master with full en-suite bath. Queen sized 2nd bdrm with full main bath. Beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen is bright with plenty of cabinets and counter space, a dishwasher and large eating area. Tons of closet space plus your laundry room is right next door. Has it all! This can be yours, and you wont pay utilities because they are included!! Close to Major HWYS and Transportation. No pets please. tour link - http://www.listingserver.com/mlslisting.aspx?ot=213&oid=3090186