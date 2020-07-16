11 Fisher Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

If you are looking for a COMMUTER-FRIENDLY and PET-FRIENDLY single family rental, this is the one! This charming, renovated home on a dead-end street in Nanuet is close to the train station with service to NYC, Main Street shopping and dining, and The Shops at Nanuet. Minutes to all major highways. Entertain with ease in the large kitchen and dining area. The roomy deck overlooks a flat back yard. You'll find 2 nice-sized bedrooms upstairs with a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom and full bathroom. The enormous basement has tons of storage and includes a washer/dryer and freezer for the tenant's use.