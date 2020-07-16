All apartments in Nanuet
Nanuet, NY
11 Fisher Avenue
11 Fisher Avenue

11 Fisher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11 Fisher Avenue, Nanuet, NY 10954

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
If you are looking for a COMMUTER-FRIENDLY and PET-FRIENDLY single family rental, this is the one! This charming, renovated home on a dead-end street in Nanuet is close to the train station with service to NYC, Main Street shopping and dining, and The Shops at Nanuet. Minutes to all major highways. Entertain with ease in the large kitchen and dining area. The roomy deck overlooks a flat back yard. You'll find 2 nice-sized bedrooms upstairs with a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom and full bathroom. The enormous basement has tons of storage and includes a washer/dryer and freezer for the tenant's use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Fisher Avenue have any available units?
11 Fisher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nanuet, NY.
What amenities does 11 Fisher Avenue have?
Some of 11 Fisher Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Fisher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11 Fisher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Fisher Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Fisher Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11 Fisher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11 Fisher Avenue offers parking.
Does 11 Fisher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Fisher Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Fisher Avenue have a pool?
No, 11 Fisher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11 Fisher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11 Fisher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Fisher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Fisher Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Fisher Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Fisher Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
