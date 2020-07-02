15 Brevoort Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool sauna

Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom updated condo has to offer. With loads of privacy, this unit faces a beautifully wooded area. New kitchen, loads of closet space, laundry in building and close to everything. Heat, Water and Gas is included. As a renter, you will have private access to the clubhouse, pool, gym, sauna and steam room along with all the amenities here. Sorry NO pets, excellent credit and board approval prior to move in.