All apartments in Mount Ivy
Find more places like 15 Brevoort Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Ivy, NY
/
15 Brevoort Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

15 Brevoort Drive

15 Brevoort Drive · (845) 639-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Ivy
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY 10970

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
sauna
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom updated condo has to offer. With loads of privacy, this unit faces a beautifully wooded area. New kitchen, loads of closet space, laundry in building and close to everything. Heat, Water and Gas is included. As a renter, you will have private access to the clubhouse, pool, gym, sauna and steam room along with all the amenities here. Sorry NO pets, excellent credit and board approval prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Brevoort Drive have any available units?
15 Brevoort Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Brevoort Drive have?
Some of 15 Brevoort Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Brevoort Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Brevoort Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Brevoort Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 Brevoort Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Ivy.
Does 15 Brevoort Drive offer parking?
No, 15 Brevoort Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15 Brevoort Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Brevoort Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Brevoort Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15 Brevoort Drive has a pool.
Does 15 Brevoort Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Brevoort Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Brevoort Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Brevoort Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Brevoort Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Brevoort Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15 Brevoort Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mount Ivy 1 BedroomsMount Ivy Apartments with Balconies
Mount Ivy Apartments with GymsMount Ivy Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mount Ivy Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJLodi, NJWestwood, NJFair Lawn, NJHarrison, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NY
Ridgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYNewburgh, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYIrvington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity