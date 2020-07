Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Pretty Colonial on a stunning piece of private property with an in-ground pool located in the prestigious Montebello area in the very highly rated Suffern Schools. Step up to your Rocking chair slate front porch, sit and enjoy morning coffee. Step inside to this very spacious 6 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms home with plenty of room for the whole family. Features: Formal living room & dining room for holiday gatherings. Eat-in-kitchen with tons of cabinets & counter tops. Huge family room with beautiful built-in wall cabinets and a fireplace, plus walls of windows that look out onto your beautiful private fenced in backyard with an in-ground 20x40 pool! Imagine fall weekends in your beautiful backyard & summer fun in the pool with barbecues. Move right in as it is freshly painted & looking great. Hardwood floors. Tons of closet space & storage. 2nd floor has spacious 6 bedrooms: huge master bedroom plus 3 bedrooms which have large skylights. Another bedroom has a fun loft in it. Mud room that leads to a 2-car garage, plus full basement. Close to downtown suffern with restaurants shopping & a movie theater. A commuters dream minutes to the Suffern train station to NYC. Close to all major highways & minutes to NJ. A truly must see home to appreciate all it has to offer.