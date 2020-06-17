65 Woodcrest Lane

Amenities

**HOUSE IS RENTED FOR JULY & AUGUST, NOW BOOKING SEPTEMBER** 90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view. Enjoy the fresh air while unwinding in the pool or hot tub watching the boats sail by. The home hosts six bedrooms, including one master on the first floor, five bathrooms, a formal dining room, great room with stone fireplace, and a second floor media room. The recently upgraded spacious kitchen has professional grade appliances and comes stocked with everything you need to prepare gourmet meals. The impressive outdoor space features a huge bluestone covered patio area with fireplace and outdoor television. Weekly housekeeping service included. Drop your suitcases and relax!