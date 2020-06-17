All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 65 Woodcrest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, NY
/
65 Woodcrest Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

65 Woodcrest Lane

65 Woodcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY 12547
Milton

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
**HOUSE IS RENTED FOR JULY & AUGUST, NOW BOOKING SEPTEMBER** 90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view. Enjoy the fresh air while unwinding in the pool or hot tub watching the boats sail by. The home hosts six bedrooms, including one master on the first floor, five bathrooms, a formal dining room, great room with stone fireplace, and a second floor media room. The recently upgraded spacious kitchen has professional grade appliances and comes stocked with everything you need to prepare gourmet meals. The impressive outdoor space features a huge bluestone covered patio area with fireplace and outdoor television. Weekly housekeeping service included. Drop your suitcases and relax!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Woodcrest Lane have any available units?
65 Woodcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, NY.
What amenities does 65 Woodcrest Lane have?
Some of 65 Woodcrest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Woodcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
65 Woodcrest Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Woodcrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 65 Woodcrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 65 Woodcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 65 Woodcrest Lane does offer parking.
Does 65 Woodcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Woodcrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Woodcrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 65 Woodcrest Lane has a pool.
Does 65 Woodcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 65 Woodcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Woodcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Woodcrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Woodcrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Woodcrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NY
New Paltz, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYPomona, NYFishkill, NYBeacon, NYNewburgh, NYWalden, NYKingston, NYWoodbury, NY
Highland Falls, NYLake Carmel, NYPeekskill, NYSaugerties, NYMechanicstown, NYWest Haverstraw, NYMiddletown, NYMount Kisco, NYGreenwood Lake, NYSloatsburg, NYWarwick, NYAirmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University