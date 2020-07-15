24 Linden Avenue

Amenities

MIDDLETOWN RENTAL! Spacious 3 Bdrm Duplex in downtown Middletown!! Walk into a Family room , followed by a formal living room and a separate dining room with built in cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Big eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. 3 descent size carpeted bedrooms and an over sized bathroom complete the 2nd level. Washer and dryer hookup in basement for your convenience. Plenty of closet space and storage space!! Walking distance to shops, local restaurants and entertainment. Minutes to OCC and Touro College. Schedule your viewing today as this one won't last!