24 Linden Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

24 Linden Avenue

24 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24 Linden Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940
Middletown

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
MIDDLETOWN RENTAL! Spacious 3 Bdrm Duplex in downtown Middletown!! Walk into a Family room , followed by a formal living room and a separate dining room with built in cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Big eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. 3 descent size carpeted bedrooms and an over sized bathroom complete the 2nd level. Washer and dryer hookup in basement for your convenience. Plenty of closet space and storage space!! Walking distance to shops, local restaurants and entertainment. Minutes to OCC and Touro College. Schedule your viewing today as this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

