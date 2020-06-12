Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Middletown, NY with garage

Middletown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
5 Deer Ct Drive
5 Deer Court Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1831 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Must see beautiful large Freshly painted 2 level town home in exclusive Deer Run over 1800 square feet of living space, open floor plan with cathedral ceiling lovely fireplace enormous dining living room with sliders to back

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
10 Randall Hts
10 Randall Heights, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2564 sqft
Gorgeous Ranch in Randall Heights-Presidential area. 3 bdrm/2 bath home with plenty of space. Enter into a spacious living room followed by a formal dining room with shinning hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8 Putters Way
8 Putters Way, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Welcome to the Fairways luxury community, it allows you to enjoy your everyday life ! This is a beautiful townhouse which is surrounded by luscious golf landscaping and it is close to Highway, Shopping and Orange Regional Hospital.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
193 Stony Bar Road
193 Stony Bar Road, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1978 sqft
Drive up to beautiful Salt Box/ Colonial.The front door opens to a spacious living room w/ wood floors,brick fireplace opening to top of the line kitchen with dining counter & separate dining area opening to deck & gorgeous private yard.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5664 Searsville Road
5664 Searsville Road, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2981 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out. Fully RENOVATED Colonial house. 4 bedrooms + 1 extra guest room. Gorgeous master suite with skylights.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
388 County Route 1
388 Pine Island Turnpike, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
RIGHT SIDE OF DUPLEX - Three Bedrooms, two full baths with large living room, dining room, eat in kitchen. The MASTER BEDROOM is private with its own full bath, two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Goshen
1 Unit Available
159 N Church Street
159 North Church Street, Goshen, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
****LANDLORD PAYS UTILITIES****Step back in time in the historical village of Goshen. Charming apartment in unique vintage Victorian home with private entrance and patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2060 17K Route
2060 State Highway 17k, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY! Contact for virtual showing! Affordable rental opportunity in central location! Modern 2 bedroom mobile home located in the quaint town of Montgomery.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Middletown, NY

Middletown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

