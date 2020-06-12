10 Randall Hts

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Ranch in Randall Heights-Presidential area. 3 bdrm/2 bath home with plenty of space. Enter into a spacious living room followed by a formal dining room with shinning hardwood floors throughout. Over sized eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space. 3 bedrooms all on the 1st floor, 1 being a big master bedroom with a master bath & walk-in closet. Bonus 4th room with custom built-in shelves ideal for a office, study ideal or guest room. Laundry room with washer and dryer in this unit for your convenience. Plenty of light and outdoor space where you can enjoy the nature views and vegetation. Huge driveway and a 2 car garage! Full unfinished basement for storage purposes. Near Touro Medical, ORMC, shopping, & commuter friendly. A home in this quiet neighborhood only awaits you!