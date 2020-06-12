All apartments in Middletown
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

10 Randall Hts

10 Randall Heights · (845) 800-2370
Location

10 Randall Heights, Middletown, NY 10940
Middletown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2564 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Ranch in Randall Heights-Presidential area. 3 bdrm/2 bath home with plenty of space. Enter into a spacious living room followed by a formal dining room with shinning hardwood floors throughout. Over sized eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space. 3 bedrooms all on the 1st floor, 1 being a big master bedroom with a master bath & walk-in closet. Bonus 4th room with custom built-in shelves ideal for a office, study ideal or guest room. Laundry room with washer and dryer in this unit for your convenience. Plenty of light and outdoor space where you can enjoy the nature views and vegetation. Huge driveway and a 2 car garage! Full unfinished basement for storage purposes. Near Touro Medical, ORMC, shopping, & commuter friendly. A home in this quiet neighborhood only awaits you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Randall Hts have any available units?
10 Randall Hts has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Randall Hts have?
Some of 10 Randall Hts's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Randall Hts currently offering any rent specials?
10 Randall Hts isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Randall Hts pet-friendly?
No, 10 Randall Hts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 10 Randall Hts offer parking?
Yes, 10 Randall Hts does offer parking.
Does 10 Randall Hts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Randall Hts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Randall Hts have a pool?
No, 10 Randall Hts does not have a pool.
Does 10 Randall Hts have accessible units?
No, 10 Randall Hts does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Randall Hts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Randall Hts has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Randall Hts have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Randall Hts does not have units with air conditioning.
