Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Middle Island, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Middle Island offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,926
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
3 Units Available
Yaphank
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
23 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Last updated July 22 at 12:46 PM
6 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Shirley
448 Lucerne Avenue
448 Lucerne Avenue, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
harp ranch in desirable location just minutes to the LIE. Built in 1992, this 1,300 square foot home sits on a large, level lot perfect for entertaining.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Miller Place
49 Hamlet Drive
49 Hamlet Drive, Mount Sinai, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
6200 sqft
Luxury House for rent! 9 ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Gated community, Great views of pond. Tenants must be approved by the Assosciation.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
24 Mercury Ave
24 Mercury Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CLEAN UPDATED ALL NEW APPLIANCE FRESHLY PAINTED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Yaphank
112 Gerard Rd
112 Gerard Road, Yaphank, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Impressive 5 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Soaring Great Room With GAS/Wood Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen W/ Granite Counters, 1/2 Bath, Bedroom, Master Suite Three Bedrooms Full Bath, Granny Porch, Country Club Backyard

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Medford
106 Granny Rd
106 Granny Road, Medford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. All utilities included. Exclusive use of 1 car attached, heated garage provides Washer and Dryer plus additional room for storage, exercise, etc.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge
268 Berwick Court
268 Berwick Court, Ridge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
836 sqft
Sunny 2 Bedroom Condo in Leisure Village 55+ Gated Community. New Window and Doors. Updated Bathroom. Washer / Dryer included. Community features: Clubhouse w/ Inground Pool, Golf, Library and more

Last updated April 13 at 12:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Yaphank
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Farmingville
40 Pinelawn Ave
40 Pinelawn Avenue, Farmingville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great opportunity to rent in sachem school district! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Come and take a look!
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
5 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,545
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
158 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
3 Units Available
Port Jefferson
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,554
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
272 Lake Drive
272 Lake Drive, East Patchogue, NY
Studio
$1,400
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nice an clean, re-done two years ago. Has permit. off street parking, includes all utilities. There may be extra charge if A/C increases Elec. too much. This is a studio apt. Includes stove ref. washer, dryer, ceiling fans.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
North Bellport
29 Champlain Avenue
29 Champlin Ave, North Bellport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1562 sqft
Ranch-3 bedrooms-2 full baths-eat in kitchen-formal dining room -living room- office-Beautiful hardwood floors throughout-new kitchen floor and the interior has just been completely painted.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson
109 E Broadway
109 East Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
Classic Circa Home in the heart of Port Jefferson Village offers some of the most spectacular views of Port Jefferson Harbor and Long Island Sound..

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Blue Point
167 Middle Rd
167 Middle Road, Blue Point, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
Extra Large Studio with Hardwood Floors, Quartz Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, on site washer/Dryer. off street Parking.
City Guide for Middle Island, NY

Ancient history: Even if you're not a caveman -- and let's hope you're not -- you can still walk the same ground the earliest ancestors walked in Middle Island. An ancient glacier hole formed during the Ice Age created the local Artist Lake, a freshwater lake stocked with all kinds of species of fish. So even if you don't want to live like you're in the Ice Age, you can still catch your own dinner just like they did.

Whether geographical history grabs you or not, this quaint little dot on the map is steeped in tons of tradition and pioneer history. Middle Island is a neat little burg located in Suffolk County, the fourth most populated county in the state of New York. This landlocked piece of real estate claims an 8.3-square-mile chunk of geographic landscape, albeit as a census-designated place (CDP) and not a bona fide, incorporated city, town or village. This little landscape makes up the entire central and eastern portion of "Long Island," a suburban stretch of seacoast-lined beauty that's just a hop, skip and a jump from New York City. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Middle Island, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Middle Island offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Middle Island. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Middle Island can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

