Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:57 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Matinecock, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Matinecock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Matinecock
9 High Ridge Lane 9
9 High Ridge Lane, Matinecock, NY
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
An exquisite 7 bedroom, 8 bath Grand 5 Acre Estate located on the Gold Coast of Long Island. This 11,000+ Sq. Ft. home features 2 Master Bedroom Suites, one of which is located on the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Matinecock

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
187 Oyster Bay Road
187 Glen Cove Oyster Bay Road, Locust Valley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping. The Master bedroom can easily fit a KING size bed with dressers.
Results within 5 miles of Matinecock
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,824
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
91 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
31 Hamilton Avenue
31 Hamilton Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, bright, comfortable 2-bedrm apartment. New stove, carpet, paint in 2019 Yard shared with other tenant. Walk to park, waterfront, shops, restaurants, LIRR

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
12 Valentine St
12 Valentine Street, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Cozy and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with EIK, living room on the second floor on tree line street. Walk Up Stairs To A Full Attic For Storage. Shared Yard, Off Street Parking & Landscaping Included

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bayville
50-58 Bayville Avenue
50 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Bright One Bedroom apartment on the first floor, freshly painted with private yard and dedicated parking. Blocks away from the Bayville beach, restaurants and park.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lattingtown
580 Lattingtown Road
580 Lattingtown Rd, Lattingtown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming and private 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, fieldstone cottage! Newly painted, wood floors redone, new furnace new cesspool, new gas stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer and updated electric. Locust Valley Schools, ample parking.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Syosset
69 Roosevelt Avenue
69 Roosevelt Avenue, Syosset, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet Street.. Near to Syosset LIRR.. Apartment is recently completely re-done. Brand new kitchen.. Brand new bathroom.. Brand new living area.. Brand new Bedroom with washer and dryer.. Private entrance.. On street parking..

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
140 Summers St
140 Summers Street, Oyster Bay, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Spacious full house rental located in the heart of Oyster Bay. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living, dining room with open concept. Sunroom off kitchen opens up to a beautiful large yard.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
19 Tulane Rd
19 Tulane Road, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2156 sqft
Spacious Four Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial with open & airy floor plan. Eat in Kitchen. Famiy room w/fireplace & sliders to deck. Fenced yard. Central AC. Two car garage.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Glen Head
16 Union Avenue
16 Union Avenue, Glen Head, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Lovely Brick Colonial with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, hard wood floors, central air conditioning, good storage with full basement and walk up attic, 2 car garage and huge yard in the North Shore School District. available for occupancy July 20, 2020

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Landing
10 Townsend Street
10 Townsend Street, Glenwood Landing, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful Colonial On Over Sized Lot, Hardwood Floors Through Out 1st Floor, North Shore Schools With Glenwood Landing Elementary School, Large Basement For Storage As Well As Walk Up Attic.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
37 East Main Street
37 East Main Street, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
comfortable 1 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor. bright EIK, carpeted living room & bedroom. Landlord pays heat.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
108 Audrey Avenue
108 Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Nice small 2 bedrm apt on quiet street. walk to shopping, restaurants, LIRR, beach & park. Yard shared with 2nd floor tenant. absolutely NO smoking. Owner may agree to take pet

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
17 Alvin Street
17 Alvin Street, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Available in July. Beautifully Maintained 4 Bedroom Cape. Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms. Laundry On The !st Floor. Garage with Driveway & East Street Parking. Fenced-in Yard With Storage Shed. Convenient to LIRR, Parks Shopping & Houses of Worship.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay Cove
26 Yellow Cote Road
26 Yellow Cote Road, Oyster Bay Cove, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4500 sqft
Original Architects Design. Bright Spacious Modern Contemporary. A must See. Fab Viking Eik and Spa Bath. Hardwood and Granite thru out. Wonderful open layout with natural light. Situated on 2 + Acres in oyster bay cove

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
2 Anchorage Lane
2 Anchorage Lane, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Oyster Bay. Bright, spacious 2nd floor 1 bedroom unit in desirable Top of the Harbour. This unit offers a large bedroom, living room/dining room, efficiency kitchen, and full bath. Laundry on premises.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bayville
388 Bayville Avenue
388 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
FURNISHED - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Contemporary . Located In Beautiful Bayville. Updated, With Open Floor Plan, Water-views from Master Bedroom, Gas Fireplace, Large Deck Perfect For Entertaining. Year Lease with option to renew.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Hills
62 Glen Cove Road,
62 Glen Cove Road, East Hills, NY
7 Bedrooms
$8,600
5000 sqft
Free Standing Building, A Total Of 5000 Sq Ft Avai - Property Id: 318772 All The Information Is Not Guaranteed And Has To Be Verified Independently .

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
37 Hamilton Avenue
37 Hamilton Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3rd floor aerie in beautiful renovated 4-family Victorian house in Historic Oyster Bay Hamlet. Quiet street. Near restaurants, Park, waterfront, shops. Walk to LIRR
Results within 10 miles of Matinecock
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,848
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,246
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Matinecock, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Matinecock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

