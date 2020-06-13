Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Lido Beach, NY with balcony

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
87 Sands Ct
87 Sands Court, Lido Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Amazing Summer Rental! Mint Condition Sprawling Expanded 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial on Extra Wide Estate Grounds.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
44 Buxton Street
44 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$48,000
Beautiful, Newly Built Single Family Residence Located In The Quiet, Private Beach Community of Lido Dunes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
750 Lido Boulevard
750 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
three bedroom two bath with large terrace pool parking private beach

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
28 Cheltenham Street
28 Cheltenham Street, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Updated Beach side Home in Private Beach Community- 3 Br, 1 Bath , Living room w/Fireplace,Kitchen, Wood Floors Lovely Grounds, Out Door Shower, Deck

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
2 Richmond
2 Richmond Road, Lido Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
oceanfront front beauty with huge terrace bright hardwood floors plenty of closets spaces layout with 1.5 baths

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
2 Buxton
2 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2 floor beach house furnished with ocean views decks 4 bedrooms 3 baths dining room living room

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
135 Greenway Rd
135 Greenway Road, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$50,000
2700 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lido Beach South!! Come Move Right In And Enjoy Living The Lido Beach Life! This 5 Bedroom, 3 And A Half Bath Home Has Been Totally Renovated In 2006.
Results within 1 mile of Lido Beach

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
This is a very bright, large and spacious junior 4. The balcony is over sized and has views of NYC + a partial ocean view. There is a full bathroom + a half bath. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3k or year round 4K RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
111 Inwood
111 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Mint Brick Cape With 1/2 Block To Ocean / 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Deck Plus Additional Shower And Porches/Sun Deck... Available For Summer Rental 2020 June $8K ...July 13K ...August 15K

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
651 Shore Road
651 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
*New Floors Just Put In!* Magnificent Bright Newly Renovated Townhouse Condo With Cathedral Ceilings. Brand New Kitchen! 3 Bedroom And 2 Full Baths. Large 2 Car Garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End North
1 Unit Available
546 E Hudson Street
546 East Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Long Beach East End Year Round Rental Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upper Unit With Extra Room for Guest Room or Home Office, Living Room With Fireplace, Eat-in-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Porch and Private Entrance.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
20 Franklin Boulevard
20 Franklin Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
No Broker Fee! Lovely one bedroom with ocean views from the balcony. Water is included. Off Street Parking on first come first serve basis. Laundry on the premises. Bike room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
845 E Walnut Street
845 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beachside Yearly Rental In The East End! This Second Floor Apartment Features 1 Bed And 1 Full Bath, New Wood Flooring, Huge South Facing Deck On The Upper Level, Lovely Backyard And Short Distance To The Beach, Transportation, Golf LIRR...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
111 Mitchell Avenue
111 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Duplex Home with Open Layout in The President street section of Long Beach side location! 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Updated Kitchen, bathrooms, a terrace and 1 car Garage. Located on a beach block.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
700 Park Avenue E
700 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Fabulous Summer Rental - Beach time is here Rent one month or two or the entire summer, your choice ... 3 Bedrooms PLUS Loft.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
420 Shore Road
420 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront building!! Very large and spacious unit, large living room, large bedroom, dining area, kitchen, lots of closets, large terrace with waterview, pool , gym, washer/dryer on each floor!!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End North
1 Unit Available
608 E Bay Drive
608 East Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$19,500
6 Br/4 Full Bath Stunning Waterfront Home w/ Modern Accents & Open Floor Plan That Accomodates Large Groups. Enjoy Total Relaxation & Tranquility of the Bay in your backyard, as well as the privacy of being On A Quiet Cul De Sac.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
650 Shore Road
650 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Oceanfront Building Includes Oceanfront Deck and in Ground Pool with Direct Access To the Beach, Oceanfront Library, Private Saunas and Top of the Line Exclusive Gym With Private Weight Room, Lovely Alcove Studio with an Enclosed Cozy Dreaming Room,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
92 Pacific Boulevard
92 Pacific Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful Beachside Condo Located In The East End Of Long Beach. Featuring: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom, 1/2 Bath, Lr/Dr, Kitchen, Private Washer Dryer, Sunny Deck With Oceanviews, Park In Your Private Driveway and Garage & Use Of The Pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
813 E Walnut Street
813 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Spacious Bright & Sunny 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Huge Outdoor Deck To Soak In The Sun And Enjoy The Clean Beach Air. Brand New State Of the Art Kitchen And Bathroom. Don't Let Summer Pass You By Come Live At The Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lido Beach, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lido Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

