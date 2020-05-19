5887 Route 209

Amenities

pool table bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities pool table

Heaven in the Valley! This recently reinvented home with luxurious finishes is a dream escape just two hours from Manhattan. Take in the sweeping farmland vista framed by the Shawangunk ridge with Mohonk Mountain in the distance. The sunsets and starry nights will take your breath away! Close to Minnewaska State Park, Mohonk Preserve, farms, orchards, markets, swimming holes and antiques, with sweet Hudson Valley villages dotted around within a short drive. Bring the whole family- this spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath beauty was made to entertain, yet beds and baths are nicely spaced for privacy. The large, open gourmet kitchen is the perfect place to prepare and enjoy your locally sourced meals and libations. First floor master bedroom has an elegant master bath with soaking tub and oversized shower. Two bedrooms on the second floor (killer views!) share their own full bath. Finished basement is the perfect place for eventful evenings or rainy days- with pool table, air hockey & wet bar. Two bedrooms can be found on this lower level, which has its own private entrance as well as another full bath. WFH? Set up shop in the first floor office, just one of the many bonus comforts you'll find here. This 5 acre property is set well back from the road with plenty of room for outdoor activities.