Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:59 PM

5887 Route 209

5887 Route 209 · (845) 331-3110
Location

5887 Route 209, Kerhonkson, NY 12446

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

pool table
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
pool table
Heaven in the Valley! This recently reinvented home with luxurious finishes is a dream escape just two hours from Manhattan. Take in the sweeping farmland vista framed by the Shawangunk ridge with Mohonk Mountain in the distance. The sunsets and starry nights will take your breath away! Close to Minnewaska State Park, Mohonk Preserve, farms, orchards, markets, swimming holes and antiques, with sweet Hudson Valley villages dotted around within a short drive. Bring the whole family- this spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath beauty was made to entertain, yet beds and baths are nicely spaced for privacy. The large, open gourmet kitchen is the perfect place to prepare and enjoy your locally sourced meals and libations. First floor master bedroom has an elegant master bath with soaking tub and oversized shower. Two bedrooms on the second floor (killer views!) share their own full bath. Finished basement is the perfect place for eventful evenings or rainy days- with pool table, air hockey & wet bar. Two bedrooms can be found on this lower level, which has its own private entrance as well as another full bath. WFH? Set up shop in the first floor office, just one of the many bonus comforts you'll find here. This 5 acre property is set well back from the road with plenty of room for outdoor activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5887 Route 209 have any available units?
5887 Route 209 has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5887 Route 209 currently offering any rent specials?
5887 Route 209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5887 Route 209 pet-friendly?
No, 5887 Route 209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kerhonkson.
Does 5887 Route 209 offer parking?
No, 5887 Route 209 does not offer parking.
Does 5887 Route 209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5887 Route 209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5887 Route 209 have a pool?
No, 5887 Route 209 does not have a pool.
Does 5887 Route 209 have accessible units?
No, 5887 Route 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 5887 Route 209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5887 Route 209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5887 Route 209 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5887 Route 209 does not have units with air conditioning.
