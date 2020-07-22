Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:14 PM

34 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Jericho, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Jericho should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and your pe...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,733
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,887
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,105
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,183
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
108 Audrey Avenue
108 Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Nice small 2 bedrm apt on quiet street. walk to shopping, restaurants, LIRR, beach & park. Yard shared with 2nd floor tenant. absolutely NO smoking. Owner may agree to take pet

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
334 Acre Lane
334 Acre Lane, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Immaculate Cape, Large Rooms And Closets.. . The Patio is landscaped with beautiful trees and small waterfall making it extremely serene and enticing leading to a large manicured backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner. In ground sprinkler system.
Results within 10 miles of Jericho
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
8 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,567
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,889
1136 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
7 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,474
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
27 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,020
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,985
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
19 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,460
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,810
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,765
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
10 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,674
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,472
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1100 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
3 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,324
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
199 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,040
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
117 Units Available
Glen Cove
Village Square
100 Village Sq, New York, NY
Studio
$2,283
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,331
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,489
1250 sqft
Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bellmore
750 Prospect Pl PH
750 Prospect Place, Bellmore, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
Unit PH Available 08/01/20 Crown Heights Pent House 4br 4.5bath - Property Id: 323114 CALL THE OFFICE TO MAKE THIS BEAUTY YOURS 646-504-4483 • Date Available Immediately • Listing Price $8,750 • Layout 4 Bedroom / 4.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
320 Depot Road
320 Depot Road, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor apartment with private entrance. Brand new carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, tiled bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and additional storage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED -New Luxury Rentals In Heart Of Village That Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Desirable Upper Cordova! Beautiful CORNER Unit in The Greens. Newly Painted and carpeted Two Bedroom Two Full Baths, New Stainless Stove, washer/dryer. Country Club Living with clubhouse, restaurant pools, tennis, golf 24/hr security. PET ALLOWED
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Jericho, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Jericho should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Jericho may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Jericho. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

