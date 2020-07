Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

Amazing home in a well maintained neighborhood. Spacious eat in kitchen with an island. Attached family room. A nice size dining room, living room and half bath all on the first floor. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom with its own bath and large walk-in closet. Finished walk out basement has an additional 800 + sq. feet. Not included in the house sq. footage. Attached 2 stall garage. Gorgeous private back yard. Just outside city limits. Public sewer and water. Short drive to Ft. Drum and many local amenities. Available July 1, 2020