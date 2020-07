Amenities

garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2.5 bath in a residential area. Great back yard, in floor vacuum system. Close to Fort Drum and Watertown. Utilities average National Grid (Gas+Electric) average $200, water $60 quarterly, Trash waste Management $30 a month. The wood burning stove does not work and cannot be used. The playset is no longer at the property.