Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

JUNE JULY AUGUST available. THE GREAT ESCAPE! Spend summer in the sun with your feet in the sand at this four bedroom, three baths house with its own private beach just around the corner. Relax and kick back. This two story house has spacious open floor plan featuring a second floor great room with fireplace and open balcony as well as front porch for your rocking chair. Room to spread out in first floor family room as well. Fully furnished, all amenities. Andrea Aurichio/Broker/AurichioSmith Real Estate LLC