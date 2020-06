Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great apartment on the best corner in Hudson. Bright and fresh, newly updated cozytwo bedroom apartment right across from the park. Walk to all that Hudson has to offer. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. Application, credit check and references required. Tenant must acquire/maintain Renter's Insurance. First month's rent and one month security required. Application required before previewing the apartment. Third floor. Broker owned.