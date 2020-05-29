5 Willard Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Occupy a piece of Hudson's history with this one of a kind 1870's home that blends modern touches and historic character in a sought after address. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with plenty of parking in front of the house, this historic gem is within easy walking distance all Hudson as to offer. The 5 bedroom, 5 bath property boasts original details such as mahogany pocket doors, inlaid hardwood floors and a stunning sweeping staircase. The large Living Room and Library boast wood-burning fireplaces and 11 foot high ceilings. Modern touches were added such as multi-jet spa showers, gas fireplaces in two bedrooms and an on-demand hot water system. Shaded front and rear porches, a bluestone patio with fountain and well-maintained gardens. The house ideal for entertaining year-round and is perfect for hosting friends and family. SHORT TERM:10,500MO-4 Months; 9,500/MO-8 Months COVID-19 FORMS REQUIRED