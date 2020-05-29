All apartments in Hudson
5 Willard Place

5 Willard Place · (917) 734-7142
Location

5 Willard Place, Hudson, NY 12534

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Occupy a piece of Hudson's history with this one of a kind 1870's home that blends modern touches and historic character in a sought after address. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with plenty of parking in front of the house, this historic gem is within easy walking distance all Hudson as to offer. The 5 bedroom, 5 bath property boasts original details such as mahogany pocket doors, inlaid hardwood floors and a stunning sweeping staircase. The large Living Room and Library boast wood-burning fireplaces and 11 foot high ceilings. Modern touches were added such as multi-jet spa showers, gas fireplaces in two bedrooms and an on-demand hot water system. Shaded front and rear porches, a bluestone patio with fountain and well-maintained gardens. The house ideal for entertaining year-round and is perfect for hosting friends and family.&nbsp; SHORT TERM:10,500MO-4 Months; 9,500/MO-8 Months COVID-19 FORMS REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Willard Place have any available units?
5 Willard Place has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Willard Place have?
Some of 5 Willard Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Willard Place currently offering any rent specials?
5 Willard Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Willard Place pet-friendly?
No, 5 Willard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 5 Willard Place offer parking?
Yes, 5 Willard Place does offer parking.
Does 5 Willard Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Willard Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Willard Place have a pool?
No, 5 Willard Place does not have a pool.
Does 5 Willard Place have accessible units?
No, 5 Willard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Willard Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Willard Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Willard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Willard Place does not have units with air conditioning.
