All apartments in Hudson
Find more places like 152 Green Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudson, NY
/
152 Green Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

152 Green Street

152 Green Street · (518) 929-4439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hudson
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

152 Green Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Bright and Sunny large 3-BR apartment on the top floor of a two-family house. Hardwood floors throughout, front balcony, and back porch, and washer and dryer in pantry.
All utilizes are separately and are not included with rent payment.
No pets, smoking, and no subleasing. Interested parties are required to complete an application, have good credit, show proof of income, references, and evidence of their current rent payment history.
If you are interested and fit the above criteria, call Theresa's cell @ 518-929-4439, to schedule an appointment to see the apartment, get an application and for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Green Street have any available units?
152 Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, NY.
What amenities does 152 Green Street have?
Some of 152 Green Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
152 Green Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 152 Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 152 Green Street offer parking?
No, 152 Green Street does not offer parking.
Does 152 Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Green Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Green Street have a pool?
No, 152 Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 152 Green Street have accessible units?
No, 152 Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Green Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Green Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Green Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Green Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 152 Green Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hudson 3 Bedrooms
Hudson Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYPoughkeepsie, NYNiskayuna, NYRensselaer, NY
Westmere, NYNew Paltz, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYFishkill, NYWatervliet, NY
Colonie, NYSaugerties, NYCatskill, NYTorrington, CTKingston, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity