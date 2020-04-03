152 Green Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Bright and Sunny large 3-BR apartment on the top floor of a two-family house. Hardwood floors throughout, front balcony, and back porch, and washer and dryer in pantry.

All utilizes are separately and are not included with rent payment.

No pets, smoking, and no subleasing. Interested parties are required to complete an application, have good credit, show proof of income, references, and evidence of their current rent payment history.

If you are interested and fit the above criteria, call Theresa's cell @ 518-929-4439, to schedule an appointment to see the apartment, get an application and for more information.