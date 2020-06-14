Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Highland Falls, NY with hardwood floors

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
69 Schneider Avenue
69 Schneider Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Newly constructed 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for lease in the Village of Highland Falls. Unit features Hardwood floors , Granite counter tops , and new appliances. Wash/ Dryer Hookups in Unit. Off -street Parking for those winter months.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
92 Roe Avenue
92 Roe Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment. Updated with fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Bright and spacious with high ceilings and tons of light. Right on the lake with access to swimming pool and park amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Highland Falls

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
153 Lander Street Studio
153 Lander Street, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$950
500 sqft
Unit Studio Available 07/01/20 Charming Lander Street Studio - Property Id: 300696 YOU MUST SIGN IN AND FILL OUT OUR BRIEF PRE-SCREENER QUESTIONNAIRE OR YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
New Windsor
1 Unit Available
48 Meriline Avenue
48 Merline Avenue, New Windsor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
Newly renovated single family house in a great neighborhood.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Firthcliffe
1 Unit Available
75 Quaker Avenue
75 Quaker Avenue, Firthcliffe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1338 sqft
55+ Active Adult Community "Canterbury Green at Cornwall" Beautiful Complex in the heart of Cornwall.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
158 Montgomery Street
158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4730 sqft
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
111 Water Front View
111 Water Front Vw, Lake Mohegan, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
This beautiful triplex Townhouse style condo is located in Villas on the Lake in Mohegan Lake, NY. 2 br, 2.5 updated baths. Each bedroom has its own full bath. Eik, with window, new quartz counter and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
36 Agnes Road
36 Agnes Road, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2276 sqft
On a quiet private street in New Windsor you will find this updated, immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home. Enter to an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
142 BELVEDERE RD
142 Belvedere Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
FULLY RESTORED 2 BEDROOM BRICK CAPE WITH HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD AND BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Beacon
1 Unit Available
1166 NORTH AVENUE
1166 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Location! 1 Bedroom walk up apartment in turn of the century Victorian beauty. Sunny with character, hardwood floors, large living room, 1 block to Main St. and down the hill to the train! Owner pays heat, hot water and cooking gas.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
75 RENWICK AVE
75 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment w/office in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic section of Newburgh.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
73 RENWICK AVE
73 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
800 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic area of Newburgh.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:09pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
87 Ann St
87 Ann Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
Spacious, bright apartment, Liberty Street - Property Id: 83146 Beautiful 2+ bedroom apartment located right in the heart of the rapidly revitalizing Liberty St / Broadway corridor in Newburgh, NY.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Highland Falls, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Highland Falls renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

