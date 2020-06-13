Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:04 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Highland Falls, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11 Center Street
11 Center Street, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
A MUST SEE IN THE VILLAGE OF HIGHLAND FALLS!! This gorgeous apartment has undergone major renovations and is basically like new construction. It features 2 bedrooms and a 3rd room which could be use as an office or a private 3rd bedroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3 Pine Terrace Road, #206
3 Pine Terrace Road, Highland Falls, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
625 sqft
LANDLORD PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER for this roomy one bedroom in Peregrine Hall Apartments. Close to pharmacy, supermarket, restaurants, pubs, shops, library and post office.
Results within 10 miles of Highland Falls

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3 Edinburgh Drive
3 Edinburgh Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Great Rental in Society Hill. 2 bedroom 2 bath. good sized rooms in great condition. First floor with sliders out to a patio. Clubhouse has indoor pool, exercise room and more...great open land behind condo for recreation.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Highland Mills
1 Unit Available
75 Woodland Road
75 Woodland Road, Woodbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Colonial home with stainless appliances, granite countertops, central air, deck, 2-car attached garage, newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Partially furnished with tasteful furniture.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
38 Bleakley Drive
38 Bleakley Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1290 sqft
Spacious town home located in The Woods complex of Peekskill, NY just minutes to downtown, all major transportation, and shopping. Home offers an open layout with a half bathroom, fireplace, and a private patio on the main floor.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
111 Water Front View
111 Water Front Vw, Lake Mohegan, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
This beautiful triplex Townhouse style condo is located in Villas on the Lake in Mohegan Lake, NY. 2 br, 2.5 updated baths. Each bedroom has its own full bath. Eik, with window, new quartz counter and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1 Hale Hollow Road
1 Hale Hollow Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
Fabulous Rental Unit In A Multifamily Home Located On Croton-on-Hudson. Apartment Features 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath With A Private Entry And Private Deck. Hardwood And Tile Floors Throughout. Move-in Ready. Grounds Are Professionally Landscaped.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
184 BROADWAY
184 Broadway, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated three-bedroom apartment in three-story, mixed use building on corner of rapidly gentrifying lower Broadway and Dubois Street in Newburgh.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
284 Liberty Street B
284 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Charming Apt.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
350 North Water Street 5-1
350 N Water St, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1140 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo with Hudson River View - Property Id: 279438 What an unbelievable find!!! Wake up every morning to a view of the Hudson River right from inside or outside on your patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Beacon
1 Unit Available
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Beacon
1 Unit Available
1166 NORTH AVENUE
1166 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Location! 1 Bedroom walk up apartment in turn of the century Victorian beauty. Sunny with character, hardwood floors, large living room, 1 block to Main St. and down the hill to the train! Owner pays heat, hot water and cooking gas.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
75 RENWICK AVE
75 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment w/office in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic section of Newburgh.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
73 RENWICK AVE
73 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
800 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic area of Newburgh.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Beacon
1 Unit Available
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1860 sqft
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
33 Chambers Street
33 Chambers Street, Newburgh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
This property sits in the middle of the block of a quiet neighborhood, 1 block away from Newburgh's finest restaurants, George Washington Headquarters, Graft Cider and other places of interest.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Highland Falls, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Highland Falls renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

