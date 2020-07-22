Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:14 PM

15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hicksville, NY

Furnished apartments in Hicksville can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some f... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
334 Acre Lane
334 Acre Lane, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Immaculate Cape, Large Rooms And Closets.. . The Patio is landscaped with beautiful trees and small waterfall making it extremely serene and enticing leading to a large manicured backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Hicksville

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Syosset
41 Eaton Road
41 Eaton Road, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Beautiful Clearview Village Split. Rented Furnished for 6 months to 1 year. Brand New Furniture.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Jericho
3 Fall Ln
3 Fall Lane, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1915 sqft
In The Middle Of East Birchwood and Quiet Street Location, The Hollywood Split Style and Freshly Painted House features Vaulted ceiling Living rm, updated kitchen, dinning rm. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
New Cassel
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).
Results within 5 miles of Hicksville

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper Brookville
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
PERFECT Relocation for the school year, or a full year! Savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the
Results within 10 miles of Hicksville

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Cold Spring Harbor
36 Midland St
36 Midland Street, Cold Spring Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
Partially furnished picturesque Colonial in Cold Spring Harbor School District's Midland Section, only 1 mile to village and 3.5 miles to train station.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED -New Luxury Rentals In Heart Of Village That Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Melville
431 Madeira Blvd
431 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Rare Rental Opportunity in The Greens. EXQUISITE FULLY FURNISHED Mirasol with FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. Live a luxurious lifestyle with every possible amenity. A decorator's dream home. Private Patio with electronic awning. Stunning.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mill Neck
343 Oyster Bay Rd
343 Oyster Bay Rd, Mill Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
4353 sqft
Unparalleled Privacy and Serenity in this 3 Park Like acre Property in the Heart of Beautiful Mill Neck Offering 6 Bedrooms & 4 1/2 Baths. Huge Kitchen For Gatherings and Ample Room for Entertaining and Home Office.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Plandome Manor
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
100 Harbor View Drive SE
100 Harbor View Dr, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful, move in ready 1 Bedroom, 1 And A Half Bath Condo . Hardwood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, walk in shower, lovely built-ins. Can be rented fully furnished.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Melville
144 Old Country Rd
144 Old Country Road, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
**MAX 6 MONTH RENTAL - AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING JUNE MONTH END*** Beautiful Second Floor, Partially Furnished, Two Bedroom With An Extra Room (Den/Office).

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawkins Estates
1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16
1163 Merrick Road, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1095 sqft
Unit #1-16 Available 08/02/20 PINELLO PROPERTIES - Property Id: 212430 ***Accepting pre- applications for rental units as of February for August tenancy .
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Hicksville, NY

Furnished apartments in Hicksville can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Hicksville as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

