All apartments in Hampton Bays
Find more places like 36 Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hampton Bays, NY
/
36 Oak Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

36 Oak Lane

36 Oak Lane · (631) 653-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hampton Bays
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

36 Oak Lane, Hampton Bays, NY 11946
Hampton Bays

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$52,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Looking for a terrific waterfront summer rental west of the canal? This 4 bedroom gem has wide open Views of the bay and Dune Road, literal minutes to the ocean, town bistros and eateries and of course shopping, LIRR and Jitney. Home is pristine with bright, open floor plan, designed for entertaining, viewing sunrises and sunsets from first or second floor balconies, family rooms, multi-leveled decks or from in the heated salt-water pool! There's also a screened-in porch/play area. This house offers privacy and serene peaceful enjoyment. What more could you want?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Oak Lane have any available units?
36 Oak Lane has a unit available for $52,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Oak Lane have?
Some of 36 Oak Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
36 Oak Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 36 Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton Bays.
Does 36 Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 36 Oak Lane does offer parking.
Does 36 Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Oak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 36 Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 36 Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 36 Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 36 Oak Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hampton Bays 2 BedroomsHampton Bays Apartments with Balcony
Hampton Bays Apartments with ParkingHampton Bays Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Hampton Bays Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTNew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CT
North Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTEast Patchogue, NYRiverhead, NYFarmingville, NYWallingford Center, CTCutchogue, NYEssex Village, CTEast Quogue, NY
St. James, NYGuilford Center, CTPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYMadison Center, CTSmithtown, NYBranford Center, CTWest Islip, NYIslandia, NYGreenport, NYShirley, NYWesthampton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeThree Rivers Community College
University of New HavenUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity