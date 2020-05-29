36 Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Looking for a terrific waterfront summer rental west of the canal? This 4 bedroom gem has wide open Views of the bay and Dune Road, literal minutes to the ocean, town bistros and eateries and of course shopping, LIRR and Jitney. Home is pristine with bright, open floor plan, designed for entertaining, viewing sunrises and sunsets from first or second floor balconies, family rooms, multi-leveled decks or from in the heated salt-water pool! There's also a screened-in porch/play area. This house offers privacy and serene peaceful enjoyment. What more could you want?