Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Back on Market for July/August 2020. One bedroom apartment on one level with private entrance features extensive natural light. Open floor plan Living Room/Eat-In Kitchen. Bright and airy private bedroom with queen size bed and french doors to deck. White Oak Wood floors throughout. Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and area to hang clothes. Full bath with tub. Deck w/charcoal grill. Ductless A/C units in Living room and Bedroom. Half mile from Hampton Bays Train Station and 500 ft from Hampton Bays Public Library.