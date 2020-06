Amenities

Two, possibly three, fully renovated home is conveniently located in the middle of the village of Greenwood Lake. Walk to school, library, NYC bus and Village Beach on Orange County's largest lake. Swim and boat in the summer. Ice skate in the winter. 10 minute ride to ski at Mt. Peter. Rental application, credit check and current pay stubs required.