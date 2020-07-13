/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
48 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Green Island, NY
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,445
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Results within 1 mile of Green Island
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,135
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
SoHo
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,330
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St 1L
116 Washington St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
1 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park - Property Id: 104467 Beautiful one bedroom, steps to Washington park and up the block from Russell sage college. Stainless steel appliances and wood floors throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
196 10th Street
196 10th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! Large newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family house for rent. Private large backyard. Gas heating.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park. Shared outdoor space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
471 FULTON ST
471 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
Enjoy this freshly painted cute, spacious light filled 2nd floor apartment in the heart of downtown Historic Troy close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges and the popular Troy Farmer's market and Hudson River.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
463 FULTON ST
463 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
Feeling of being on top of the world in this 4th floor spacious and light filled apartment,located in the heart of Historic Downtown Troy within walking distance to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, popular Farmer's Market and Hudson River.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
2302 12th Street - Unit 1
2302 12th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1350 sqft
Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard. - NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
467 FULTON ST
467 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
Enjoy this cute, spacious light filled 3rd floor apartment in the heart of downtown historic Troy. Close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, churches and the popular Troy Farmer's Market and Hudson River.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
South Central
165 4th St
165 4th Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom newly remodeled apartment in Troy. This is a third floor light-filled apartment with windows on all sides, and a comfortable full-home type layout with tons of closet space.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
42 THIRD ST
42 3rd Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3rd floor apartment centrally located in the heart of bustling downtown Troy. Walk to all the shops, restaurants, Farmers market, waterfront and be part of this vibrant community.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Central
179 2nd Street, Troy, NY, USA 179 2nd Street
179 2nd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 179 2nd Street Available 07/15/20 1 bedroom apt in historic Washington Park - Property Id: 318655 Rare opportunity to live in historic building Russell Sage house on Washington Park. Grand coded entry.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
270 8TH ST
270 8th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully renovated, oversized apartment in Downtown Troy brownstone. Apartment features oversized living space, crown moulding, 3 ornamental fireplaces with mantels, built in dining display cabinet; new kitchen cabinet, sink and appliances.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
1117-1119 Hutton street
1117 Hutton St, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 07/15/20 RPI student rental - Property Id: 318236 Student rental in walking distance to RPI. $400 a bedroom per month!!! This rental is a must see!!! Newer updates, freshly painted and refinished flooring.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
South Central
331 FOURTH ST
331 4th Street, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
Plenty of room in this newly rehab 4 Bedroom Apartment. Has a large eat in kitchen, with washer and dryer hookups. Also includes a spacious back porch and a nice backyard to host parties and barbecues. Plenty of closets and storage space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
South Central
307 THIRD ST
307 3rd Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
Enjoy this spacious and light filled 2nd floor Unit in the heart of Troy. Large living room with hardwood floors, with 2 bedrooms and extra room for office or a den. Plenty of closets and storage space.
Results within 5 miles of Green Island
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
22 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
$1,169
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1321 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Highland Creek
2 Newbury Drive, Rensselaer County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Spectrum Cable TV (125+ channels) Included.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments
2 Jeanne Jugan Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$768
2 Bedrooms
$925
Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
176 Harvard Road
176 Harvard Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 bedroom (with additional office/gym/bedroom in the finished basement), 2.5 bath corner townhouse remodeled just last fall.
Similar Pages
Green Island 1 BedroomsGreen Island 2 BedroomsGreen Island 3 BedroomsGreen Island Apartments with Balcony
Green Island Apartments with GarageGreen Island Apartments with GymGreen Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreen Island Apartments with Parking