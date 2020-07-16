/
1 bedroom apartments
38 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Green Island, NY
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,485
929 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Results within 1 mile of Green Island
SoHo
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
742 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
660 sqft
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1110 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
South Central
116 Washington St 1L
116 Washington St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
1 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park - Property Id: 104467 Beautiful one bedroom, steps to Washington park and up the block from Russell sage college. Stainless steel appliances and wood floors throughout.
Downtown Troy
The River Street Lofts
172 River Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
648 sqft
The River Street Lofts is an upscale loft style apartment complex in the heart of downtown Troy. The Lofts feature 20 one bedroom apartments ranging from 750 sqft. to 900 sqft and one studio apartment at 670 sqft.
South Central
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park. Shared outdoor space.
Downtown Troy
467 FULTON ST
467 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
Enjoy this cute, spacious light filled 3rd floor apartment in the heart of downtown historic Troy. Close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, churches and the popular Troy Farmer's Market and Hudson River.
South Central
179 2nd Street, Troy, NY, USA 179 2nd Street
179 2nd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
1 bedroom apt in historic Washington Park - Property Id: 318655 Rare opportunity to live in historic building Russell Sage house on Washington Park. Grand coded entry. Wood floors, through out and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Green Island
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,403
896 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
862 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Lansingburgh
629 3rd Avenue
629 3rd Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Newly rentavated New stove ,fridge, microwave New counter tops n cabinets Freshly sheetrocked n painted All hardwood floors and trim redone More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/troy-ny?lid=12935822 (RLNE5437480)
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments
2 Jeanne Jugan Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$768
Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility.
The Hill
79 14th Street - Unit 2
79 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
The Hill
83 14th Street - Unit 1
83 14th St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 3-bedroom apartment for rent.
The Hill
83 14th Street
83 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
The Hill
88 14th Street
88 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
31 SCULLY AV
31 Scully Avenue, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Available 8/1. Opportunity to live in a newly remodeled 1st floor apt in Latham! Conveniently located to I-87/Alt 7.
Results within 10 miles of Green Island
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
599 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,598
995 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,420
734 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,147
920 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Capitol Hill
160 Myrtle Ave 25
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1BR Loft Style Apartment at Myrtle Ave #25 - Property Id: 308135 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably work from home.
