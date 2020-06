Amenities

recently renovated

This beautifully remodeled store front is located in the heart of Geneva. The open space would be ideal for a small business that is looking for office space or possibly opening up a small shop! With 780 square feet, the possibilities are endless! A 3 year lease is recommended!



Any interested tenants MUST submit an application PRIOR to setting up a showing at the link below: https://theyoungagency.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=65322

Approved applications will be contacted within 1-3 Business Days.

Rent $1000

Security Deposit $1000

Tenant will pay for heat/electric, water/sewer & trash removal. NO SMOKING/ NO PETS