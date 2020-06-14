/
furnished apartments
33 Furnished Apartments for rent in Franklin Square, NY
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
1070 Barnes St
1070 Barnes Street, Franklin Square, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
diamond condition 3 bedroom 2 bath home. All redone top of the line. semi furnished . will provide fencing upon request. private new laundry room and newly finished basement. nice private backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Square
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
723 Hungry Harbor Rd
723 Hungry Harbor Road, Woodmere, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Extraordinary Custom Build colonial Nestled In North Woodmere. Fully Equipped Rare Beauty Of Excellence & Perfection. Specious Living Room With High Ceilings. Family Room With Fire Place & Sliding Doors Leading To Beautiful Backyard.
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
40 W Marshall St 1&2
40 West Marshall Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1500 sqft
Unit 1&2 Available 07/01/20 40 W. Marshall St. - Property Id: 300751 This Home on W Marshall St, Hempstead, NY is a furnished, single family home that contains 1,500 sq ft and was built in 1951. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin Square
Rochdale
1 Unit Available
151-50 135th Avenue
151-50 135th Avenue, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Unique 4 Bedroom/1 Bath Completely Furnished & Accessorized Home Featuring Use of Yard & Parking For 3-4 Cars. Perfect Residential Location - Adjacent to JFK Airport - Bordering North Conduit/Rockaway Blvd.
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
35 Hicks Lane
35 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
Spectacular Home For Rent Located in Great Neck! Features 4 bedrooms, Living w/ wood floors, Nice Dining & Kitchen for entertaining guests! Home will come fully furnished if needed! Detached Garage Great Neck North Schools.
Central District
1 Unit Available
121 E Walnut Street
121 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright Spacious 3 Bdrm,2 Flbth Furnished Upper Apt. With EIK, W/D, FRML DNGRM, 2 Decks, Available June 2nd thru Sept.15th.
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR.
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
25 E Lido Blvd S
25 Lido Blvd, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER JULY $19k & AUGUST $21k Labor Day 5k OR Winter $5000 per month or year round /summer options/ MOVE IN & Ideal / all new/ 4-5 bedroom / furnished / formal living room and Dining room/ spacious new kitchen with breakfast nook/ and much more.
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..
East End South
1 Unit Available
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3k or year round 4K RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
139 Hewlett
139 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
Steps To Ocean, Ideal all newly remodeled MOVE IN CONDITION. 4 Bedroom/2 Story Home For Rent SUMMER /AUGUST W LABOR DAY OPTION / WINTER RENTALs available with options $3000 per MOs / 2 Bathrooms/Excellent Shape/ Sunset Yard With Outdoor Shower...
Central District
1 Unit Available
16 E Walnut Street
16 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
VIRTUAL TOUR Available! Beautiful Furnished Renovated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse. 2 Bedrooms On Main Level. Just Minutes To The Beach, Shopping And LIRR.
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Tennessee Avenue
48 Tennessee Avenue, Long Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
West End Beachside Furnished Whole House Rental in Prime Location. Spacious 2 Story Featuring 5 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Lr/Dr Updated Kitchen, Front Porch, Den W/Oceanview Deck. Full Basement With Washer/Dryer.
East End South
1 Unit Available
360 Shore Road
360 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$18,000
Immaculate Furnished Large One Bedroom Apartment, Over sized Terrace With Ocean Views.
Bayside
1 Unit Available
18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street
18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Located in Bay Terrace, this beautiful townhouse boasts a modern kitchen, luxurious contemporary bathrooms with jacuzzi, 3 nice sized bedrooms with lots of closet space.
Plandome Manor
1 Unit Available
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
Sample & savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day
East End South
1 Unit Available
700 Park Avenue E
700 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Fabulous Summer Rental - Beach time is here Rent one month or two or the entire summer, your choice ... 3 Bedrooms PLUS Loft.
Kew Gardens
1 Unit Available
83-40 Austin Street
83-40 Austin Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Furnished, All Utilities, Spacious 1 Bedroom Coop Located At The Texas Owners Corp. Large Living Room, Renovated Granite Windowed Eat In Kitchen, Spacious Bedroom And A Windowed Renovated Granite Bath. Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout.
West End
1 Unit Available
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
83 Freeport Avenue
83 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL RENTAL NOTE DATES Available October ,1 2020 until May 21, 2021 Furnished 2 Bedroom Beach Cottage.
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.
West End
1 Unit Available
973 W Park Street
973 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spend Your Summer On The Bay! First Floor Features: Large Open Layout With Living Room/Dining Room with Spectacular Views of Reynolds Channel-Full Updated Bath and Home Office.
