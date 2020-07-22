62 Apartments for rent in Fort Salonga, NY with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3226 sqft
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
19 Hewitt
19 Hewitt Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious ranch in beach community pets ok Northport Schools large rooms, w/w carpet, cac, fireplace, wall to wall carpet, share utilities, garage and laundry with landlord Close to beach, golf and Village - A Special Way of Life!
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East Northport
76 Keane Ln
76 Keane Lane, East Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom split level. 2 full bathrooms, vaulted ceiling in the family rm, office has side entrance with its own full bath. Large fenced in backyard, New kitchen stove, New vinyl floor and freshly painted walls in the finished Bsm area.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
245 Scudder Avenue
245 Scudder Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
All Redone Northport Village Charmer, Immaculate 1 Bedroom, Bright and Airy, New EIK, Updated Bath, Newer Carpets, Third Floor Walk Up, Designated off street parking credit. No Smoking & No Pets.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
241 Scudder Avenue
241 Scudder Avenue, Northport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Mint 2 Bedroom, Full Bath, Office, Eat In Kitchen with Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
146 Bayview Avenue
146 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
5227 sqft
Freshly Painted and Clean!3 Bedroom Victorian in the Heart of Northport Village overlooking the Harbor & out to the Sound and Connecticut. Master Bedroom opens with French Doors out to a large Terrace w/ spectacular Waterviews.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
30 Hillside Place
30 Hillside Place, Northport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2400 sqft
Young Colonial Victorian Flair, 2008 Built, Front Porch, off street parking and Garage, fenced, Village location Gas Fireplace, Laundry on main, guest bath, Master suite with soaking tub and shower, double sinks, + 3 Bedrooms Full Bath

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
139 Bayview Avenue
139 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Northport Village Waterfront attached Duplex, 30'screened porch, western views, 1car garage, rent Inc heat,No smoking,No pets, walk to Main St and yacht club. Village beaches and parks, close to boat ramps, golf courses, train station.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
69 Short Street
69 Short Street, Northport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Village home near everything, New kitchen being installed. 1 car det garage. Good credit, No smoking, pets ok with landlord approval. Very private. Walk to shops, library, and park. Private beach, close to golf,train and parkway.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Village of the Branch
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Park
18 Elm Rd
18 Elm Road, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautifully Updated 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Ranch in Kings Park Sch Dis. Updated EIK w Porcelain tile, granite & new appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Large Family Room w wood burning Fireplace off the EIK and formal dining room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
139 Lakebridge Dr
139 Lakebridge Drive North, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Welcome to Country Club Living!!! Beautifully renovated Bristol model. Bright and Spacious!! Entry Hall with half bath.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Commack
44 Bethany Dr
44 Bethany Drive, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
This Colonial home has been updated- it features a in ground heated saltwater pool, 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Den w/ gas fireplace, updated kitchen and bath. School District #10

Last updated April 16 at 10:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Northport
50 Lisa Drive 50
50 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Middle 2 bedroom apartment in a legal 3-family house, UTILITIES INCLUDED, except gas for cooking. One parking space.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
25 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
27 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,515
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,810
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,765
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyandanch
172 Lake Drive
172 Lake Drive, Wyandanch, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
172 Lake Drive Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial in prime location.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
496 North Country Road
496 Route 25A, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Style Colonial, Large EIK, 5 Brs, wall to wall carpeting & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, absolutely no pets or smoking. Landlord installing new Oil HA heating system. Landlord maintains grounds & grass cuttings.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
1 Lendale Pl
1 Lendale Place, Huntington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,350
Bright, open, and spacious! Wonderful Five Bedroom whole house rental in the heart of Huntington available immediately! First floor master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 2nd first floor bedroom + three additional bedrooms upstairs.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Cold Spring Harbor
36 Midland St
36 Midland Street, Cold Spring Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
Partially furnished picturesque Colonial in Cold Spring Harbor School District's Midland Section, only 1 mile to village and 3.5 miles to train station.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
320 Depot Road
320 Depot Road, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor apartment with private entrance. Brand new carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, tiled bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and additional storage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
307 W Shore Road
307 West Shore Road, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Second floor 1 bedroom apartment with incredible western and eastern waterviews of Huntington Harbor. Shared entry in multi family building. Eat in kitchen with gas cooking and full bath.
City Guide for Fort Salonga, NY

Fort Salonga got its name from the Revolutionary War fort held by the British and located near the communities of Huntington and Smithtown just above Long Island Sound.

The community of Fort Salonga is a small hamlet and census-designated place in the county of Suffolk, New York on the North Shore of Long Island. A thriving coastal community, at the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was right at 10,000 people. Lovers of fishing and swimming will enjoy plunging on into life here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fort Salonga, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Salonga apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

