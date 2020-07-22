62 Apartments for rent in Fort Salonga, NY with parking

Fort Salonga got its name from the Revolutionary War fort held by the British and located near the communities of Huntington and Smithtown just above Long Island Sound.

The community of Fort Salonga is a small hamlet and census-designated place in the county of Suffolk, New York on the North Shore of Long Island. A thriving coastal community, at the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was right at 10,000 people. Lovers of fishing and swimming will enjoy plunging on into life here.