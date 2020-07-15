Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:08 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Fort Salonga, NY with garages

1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
19 Hewitt
19 Hewitt Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious ranch in beach community pets ok Northport Schools fireplace, wall to wall carpet, share utilities, garage and laundry with landlord Close to beach, golf and Village - A Special Way of Life!
Results within 1 mile of Fort Salonga

1 Unit Available
Northport
69 Short Street
69 Short Street, Northport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Village home near everything, New kitchen being installed. 1 car det garage. Good credit, No smoking, pets ok with landlord approval. Very private. Walk to shops, library, and park. Private beach, close to golf,train and parkway.

1 Unit Available
Northport
139 Bayview Avenue
139 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Northport Village Waterfront attached Duplex, 30'screened porch, western views, 1car garage, rent Inc heat,No smoking,No pets, walk to Main St and yacht club. Village beaches and parks, close to boat ramps, golf courses, train station.

1 Unit Available
Northport
30 Hillside Place
30 Hillside Place, Northport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2400 sqft
Young Colonial Victorian Flair, 2008 Built, Front Porch, off street parking and Garage, fenced, Village location Gas Fireplace, Laundry on main, guest bath, Master suite with soaking tub and shower, double sinks, + 3 Bedrooms Full Bath
Results within 5 miles of Fort Salonga

1 Unit Available
Commack
20 Gamay Court
20 Gamay Court, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Ranch Side of Duplex in Country Woods. Three Bedroom, 2Full Bath with EIK, Living Rom, Sliders to Deck and Yard,CAC, Gas Heat, Cul de sac. Garage Storage. Pets Allowed.

1 Unit Available
Halesite
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.

1 Unit Available
Kings Park
18 Elm Rd
18 Elm Road, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautifully Updated 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Ranch in Kings Park Sch Dis. Updated EIK w Porcelain tile, granite & new appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Large Family Room w wood burning Fireplace off the EIK and formal dining room.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Salonga
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,845
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
32 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,440
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

1 Unit Available
Centereach
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.50 inch TV in living room. Private parking.

1 Unit Available
Smithtown
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.

1 Unit Available
Setauket-East Setauket
14 West Meadow Lane
14 W Meadow Rd, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for September 1,2020. Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house rental, includes 2 Car Garage full unfinished basement private rear yard. Features hardwood floors, central air-conditioning, gas stove, dining room living room and small office space.

1 Unit Available
Nissequogue
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
4000 sqft
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.

1 Unit Available
Huntington
192 Nassau Road
192 Nassau Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ideal location in Huntington village. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 garage included. Shared use of w/d in bsmt plus you have room for storage in the bsmt. Lots of windows. Large livrm with room for office, D/R. Eik, fbth with tub. Use of yard.

1 Unit Available
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

1 Unit Available
Huntington
57 Spring Road
57 Spring Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Walk To Town From This Beautiful Newly Total Renovation Inside And Out. 2/Bed 1/Ba With Stainless, Granite, Fireplace And Laundry Room. Enjoy A Private Fenced In Back Yard With Your Own Detached Garage. with electric car charger

1 Unit Available
St. James
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5400 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.

1 Unit Available
Huntington
1 Lendale Pl
1 Lendale Place, Huntington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,350
Bright, open, and spacious! Wonderful Five Bedroom whole house rental in the heart of Huntington available immediately! First floor master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 2nd first floor bedroom + three additional bedrooms upstairs.

1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
South Huntington
33 Chichester Road
33 Chichester Road, South Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Huge apt on 2nd floor ready for immed occupancy. Freshly painted, rugs cleaned. Brand new kitchen cabinets. Large eik with alcove for microwave cart or desk and a large pantry. Heat and water incl. Elec runs about $75 a month.

1 Unit Available
St. James
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

1 Unit Available
Cold Spring Harbor
36 Midland St
36 Midland Street, Cold Spring Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
Partially furnished picturesque Colonial in Cold Spring Harbor School District's Midland Section, only 1 mile to village and 3.5 miles to train station.

1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
36 Rainbow Dr
36 Rainbow Drive, Hauppauge, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3 to 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Hi ranch with 2 car garage within the Hauppauge School District. Tenant to pay all utilities.

1 Unit Available
Setauket-East Setauket
8 Saint George Gle Drive 8
8 Saint George Glen Dr, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4600 sqft
Amazingly spacious 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house. This house is located in the Three Village School district and is close to Stony Brook University. Eat in Kitchen with wonderful views of the private, manicured grounds.
City Guide for Fort Salonga, NY

Fort Salonga got its name from the Revolutionary War fort held by the British and located near the communities of Huntington and Smithtown just above Long Island Sound.

The community of Fort Salonga is a small hamlet and census-designated place in the county of Suffolk, New York on the North Shore of Long Island. A thriving coastal community, at the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was right at 10,000 people. Lovers of fishing and swimming will enjoy plunging on into life here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Fort Salonga, NY

Fort Salonga apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

