apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM
69 Apartments for rent in Fire Island, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7 E End Walk
7 East End Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
Roll up on your boat, ferry, or private water taxi to this Really special place, owner built place over 50 years ago and it truly reflects the memories of family, friends, and fun! this Bayfront classic is one of the top 3 locations on all of fire
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
24 Sumner Walk
24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11 Ivy Walk
11 Ivy Walk, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
WEEKLY RENTAL..Finest new construction in Cherry Grove. A stunning elevated four bedrooms two full baths with central A/C and heated pool. High-end appliances, ice maker, full size washer & dryer, satellite Wi-Fi and HDTV service.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11 Seneca
11 Seneca Street, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
Perfect beach House For A Large Family. Private, Spacious Deck For Entertaining. Sleeps 12 Comfortably. Enjoy the Outdoor Shower, And Screened In Porch. This Home Includes 8 Bikes, A Wagon, Beach Chairs, And Beach Umbrella.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
60 Fairway
60 Fairway Avenue, Fire Island, NY
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
Classic FI home! On a great block in Seaview, and only TWO houses from the beach with ocean views!
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
25 Atlantic
25 Atlantic Avenue, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Great Location, Very Open & Airy. Thick Foliage For Privacy. Very Close To Ocean Beach Village. This Home Includes 8 Beach Chairs, A Wagon And Beach Umbrella.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
40 Crescent Street
40 Crescent Avenue, Fire Island, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
Available To Rent For $7,000 A Week. Available Weeks Are 8/1- 8/9 & 8/16- 8/23. Perfect House For Large Families. Prime Seaview Location.
Results within 1 mile of Fire Island
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
440 Dehnhoff
440 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
Available To Rent For $4,600 Plus Cleaning And Utilities.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
20 Dune Lane
20 Dune Lane, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
COME ON OUT!!! Smack Dab Bay Front w its Own Bay Beach + Terrific Sunsets..Great for Lots of Fun Stuff Incl Swimming...Always a Little Easier than the Ocean which is Colder Longer in Spring +Can Be Wavy! The Ocean Access is Across the Street...
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Beach - Captree
89 Savannah Walk
89 Savannah Walk, Oak Beach-Captree, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4000 sqft
2015 Built Beach House Diamond Condition. Year Round Lease. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Incredible Views Of Fire Island Inlet, Access To Private Beach. Huge Custom Kitchen, 2 Gas Fireplaces. One Of A Kind Home In Oak Beach Also For Sale For $949,999
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
342 Dehnhoff Walk
342 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Available Weekly For Rent For $6,000. Centrally Located. Newly Renovated, Fabulous House For Family Vacations. New Large Screened In Porch For Entertaining. Sleeps 11/12 Comfortable.
Results within 5 miles of Fire Island
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mastic
62 Eleanor Avenue
62 Eleanor Avenue, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Completely updated 3 bed / 1 bath - Welcome to 62 Eleanor Ave. See video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. This home has been updated top to bottom.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
August Rental?? See it TODAY before July tenant moves in!!! All Inclusive!! Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mastic
147 Hawthorne St
147 Hawthorne Street, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
4 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT MID BLOCK LOCATION AND CONDITION; FULLY RENOVATED AND MODERNIZED HOME, WITH LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhampton ..Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax.. Beyond Mint Condition ....
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Remsenburg - Speonk
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Islip
16 Willow Avenue
16 Willow Avenue, Islip, NY
Studio
$2,055
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful building in the Heart of Islip. Near Fine dining, Islip Theatre, Entertainment, Islip LIRR, Sunrise Hwy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
782 Dune Road
782 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
Think Beach! Sprawling Beach House In Westhampton Dunes. Great Bedroom Separation. Open Layout. Directly Across The Street From The Ocean Access And Bay Front.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
7 Pond Road
7 Pond Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Pond Road in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Remsenburg - Speonk
62 S Phillips Ave
62 South Phillips Avenue, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
5 Bedrooms
$37,000
Immaculate Traditional Home Situated On A Very Private Landscaped Acre In The Quaint Hamlet Of Remsenburg.
