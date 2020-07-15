/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:32 PM
63 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elwood, NY
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
11 Hammond Road
11 Hammond Road, Elwood, NY
Pristine Home In A Very Desirable Area. Close In Proximity To Everything. Completely Renovated.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
20 Meadow Haven Ln
20 Meadow Haven Lane, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Everything Is New Inside & Out. New kitchen w/ Soft Close Cabinets. Granite Tops/ Gleaming Hardwood Floors/ New Bath/ Windows/Roof/Siding/Insulation/Recessed Lighting. Elwood Schools
Results within 5 miles of Elwood
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
45 Tower Street
45 Tower Street, Huntington Station, NY
This is a rare fund gem rental place. It's MUCH more bigger inside than look from outside. You will love the professionally designed layout for a family needs 4 bed rooms, 2 full bath. Full size unfinished BSMT/ OSE.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
146 Bayview Avenue
146 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
5227 sqft
Amazing Historical Victorian in the Heart of Northport Village overlooking the Harbor & out to the Sound and Connecticut. Master Bedroom opens with French Doors out to a large Terrace w/ spectacular Waterviews.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
257 Park Avenue
257 Park Avenue, Huntington, NY
FANTASTIC Village Location! Three Story Vintage Colonial With 4 + Bedrooms And 2.5 Baths, Filled With Character & Charm, Set On Enchanting Manicured Property With Brick Patio & Heated Greenhouse.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
69 Short Street
69 Short Street, Northport, NY
Village home near everything, New kitchen being installed. 1 car det garage. Good credit, No smoking, pets ok with landlord approval. Very private. Walk to shops, library, and park. Private beach, close to golf,train and parkway.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
10 Oakwood Road
10 Oakwood Road, Huntington, NY
Exceptional home located in Huntington Village! Spacious 4bd/2ba Colonial full of character featuring a Living Rm w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Bedroom w/WIC and Full Bathroom on First Floor, Kitchen and Mud Room leading to a flat backyard.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Commack
20 Gamay Court
20 Gamay Court, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Ranch Side of Duplex in Country Woods. Three Bedroom, 2Full Bath with EIK, Living Rom, Sliders to Deck and Yard,CAC, Gas Heat, Cul de sac. Garage Storage. Pets Allowed.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
11 Cumberland Street
11 Cumberland Street, Fort Salonga, NY
Serenity,A Custom Built 7000 Sq.Ft. Home.On 9 Acres With Manicured Parklike Grounds.This Gated Property Offers You Total Seclusion For The Utmost In Privacy.Beautiful Kitchen With Center Island To Entertain All .
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
59 Lisa Drive
59 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Lovely condo. Close distance to quaint waterfront Northport Village. Comfortable home LR has fireplace. Small decks off LR and Master bedroom. Beautiful wood floors on main level. Approx 3 miles to Northport LIRR. Generator.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Halesite
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
1 Lendale Pl
1 Lendale Place, Huntington, NY
Bright, open, and spacious! Wonderful Five Bedroom whole house rental in the heart of Huntington available immediately! First floor master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 2nd first floor bedroom + three additional bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
72 Sunset Dr
72 Sunset Drive, Huntington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautifully renovated large 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment, featuring a large living space, new eat-in kitchen with stainless steel and lots of storage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
29 N Woodhull Rd
29 North Woodhull Road, Huntington, NY
MINT condition fresh painted 4 bed room house. owner lives at back apartment. shares untility 20/80. see pictures for interior condition
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
139 Bayview Avenue
139 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Northport Village Waterfront attached Duplex, 30'screened porch, western views, 1car garage, rent Inc heat,No smoking,No pets, walk to Main St and yacht club. Village beaches and parks, close to boat ramps, golf courses, train station.
1 of 19
Last updated March 12 at 11:13 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Park
4 Thistle Ln
4 Thistle Lane, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Granite/SS EIK, Gleaming HWF, Large family Room, 3 BR, 2 full baths. Quiet neighborhood close to town, LIRR and Pkwy. Large private fenced in yard and wrap around deck.
1 of 1
Last updated January 25 at 11:09 PM
1 Unit Available
East Northport
167 Bellerose Ave
167 Bellerose Avenue, East Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Just Renovated Just Move in All New Washer Dryer in Unit
1 of 15
Last updated August 16 at 10:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Cold Spring Harbor
185 Soundview Rd
185 Soundview Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Sunny & Bright Village Colonial. Elegant Simplicity. Updated Country Kitchen With New Dishwasher And Range, Bathrooms, Windows, Garage Door, Floors Refinished, Mouldings & Nicely Sized Rooms. Freshly Painted.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
30 Hillside Place
30 Hillside Place, Northport, NY
Young Colonial Victorian Flair, 2008 Built, Front Porch, off street parking and Garage, fenced, Village location Gas Fireplace, Laundry on main, guest bath, Master suite with soaking tub and shower, double sinks, + 3 Bedrooms Full Bath
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
19 Hewitt
19 Hewitt Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious ranch in beach community pets ok Northport Schools fireplace, wall to wall carpet, share utilities, garage and laundry with landlord Close to beach, golf and Village - A Special Way of Life!
