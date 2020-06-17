52 N.Paquatuck Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely Three Bedroom One Bath Ranch Located On A Quiet Block Close To A Small Quaint Town. Freshly Painted Rooms, Nice Size Eat in Kitchen, With Sliding Glass Door To A Patio & Fenced Yard. The Schools Are a Choice Of Westhampton,Center Moriches Or Eastport South Manor. This Great One Level Living Home Is Conveniently Located To Beaches, Parks, Shopping, Wineries, Restaurants, Schools & More. Don't Miss Out On This Lovely Rental Home Here On The East End of Long Island. Utilities Are Not Included, Landlord Requires Credit Check, References Etc. Call Today, This Home Will Be Ready For June Occupancy.