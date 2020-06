Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry pool garage valet service

Gorgeous and GIGANTIC, 1300 sq ft 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment available now in Chelsea!!



This immense unit has a great number of closets as well as full kitchen appliances ready to go in addition to great sunlight and a great view!



Located in a 24-hour doorman building with features including:*Laundry Room*Gorgeous plaza*Sundeck*Rooftop Pool!*Garage with Valet !!



