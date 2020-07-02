607 Stonewall Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Expanded Adirondack cottage in enchanted setting. Complete and total privacy on almost 70 wooded acres. Original fieldstone fireplace anchors a spacious living room with gleaming wood floors. Huge dining room and family room spaces as well as the 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest house offer flexibility to entertain family and friends.Mature landscaping, meandering stone walls, multi-level outdoor terraces overlooking a pristine pond and beautifully landscaped perennial gardens complete the symmetry of this totally private paradise. Unfurnished. Pets possible with landlord approval. One year lease minimum. Landlord will be responsible for snow plowing, exterior lawn, garden and pond maintenance..