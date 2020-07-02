All apartments in Columbia County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

607 Stonewall Road

607 Stonewall Road · (518) 392-0332
Location

607 Stonewall Road, Columbia County, NY 12060

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Expanded Adirondack cottage in enchanted setting. Complete and total privacy on almost 70 wooded acres. Original fieldstone fireplace anchors a spacious living room with gleaming wood floors. Huge dining room and family room spaces as well as the 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest house offer flexibility to entertain family and friends.Mature landscaping, meandering stone walls, multi-level outdoor terraces overlooking a pristine pond&nbsp;and beautifully landscaped perennial gardens complete the symmetry of this totally private paradise. Unfurnished. Pets possible with landlord approval. One year lease minimum.&nbsp;Landlord will be responsible for snow plowing, exterior lawn, garden and pond maintenance..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Stonewall Road have any available units?
607 Stonewall Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 607 Stonewall Road have?
Some of 607 Stonewall Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Stonewall Road currently offering any rent specials?
607 Stonewall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Stonewall Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Stonewall Road is pet friendly.
Does 607 Stonewall Road offer parking?
No, 607 Stonewall Road does not offer parking.
Does 607 Stonewall Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Stonewall Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Stonewall Road have a pool?
No, 607 Stonewall Road does not have a pool.
Does 607 Stonewall Road have accessible units?
No, 607 Stonewall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Stonewall Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Stonewall Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Stonewall Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Stonewall Road does not have units with air conditioning.
