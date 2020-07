Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished refrigerator Property Amenities

Austerlitz NY Cape Home on 40 secluded Acres With Dramatic Catskill Mountain Views. Access is through a long private driveway resulting in utmost privacy. 10 years old and hardly lived in. Fully furnished. House is currently rented through July 15. Available for 1 month minimum. Must have occasional access to show the home to prospective buyers.