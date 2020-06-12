/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
60 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Colonie, NY
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5 DELAFIELD DR
5 Delafield Drive, Colonie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Well maintained two bedroom apartment for rent in South Colonie with central air conditioning. Washer and dryer are included in the unit. Cats are allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Colonie
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
3 DEERPATH DR
3 Deer Path Dr, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This 2 large bedroom residential duplex is located in a quiet subdivision, Pine Ridge area. Convenient to major highways, shopping and schools. Wonderful natural light throughout. Huge deck off the kitchen. Large back yard with privacy fence.
Results within 5 miles of Colonie
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
7 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
9 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
35 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Campus Area
38 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
550 Sir Benjamin Way
550 Sir Benjamin Way, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 TWO Bedroom on First Floor - Property Id: 284752 Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 550 SIR BENJAMIN WAY #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
794 Livingston Ave
794 Livingston Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR Single Home Available in Albany - Property Id: 276016 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Hardwood floors throughout, living room /dinning room /kitchen Home washer dryer hookups Pay your own utilities Call/Text (518) 282 5625 Apply
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1949 WESTERN AVENUE #404-WESTMERE
1949 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
TWO BEDROOM(Second Floor & 55+ Living) - Property Id: 272742 Monthly Rent:...... $1150 Town:................... 1949 WESTERN AVENUE #404-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:......... 4 PLEX Date Available:.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments
2 Jeanne Jugan Ln, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$925
Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
251 TROY SCHENECTADY RD
251 Troy Schenectady Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This is a convenient location right on Troy Schenectady Road yet very private with a great back and side yard. This apartment occupies the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building and include heat, hot water and electric all for a flat fee.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
47 S LAKE AV
47 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Gorgeous two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with beautiful water views of Washington Park! With easy access to the park, enjoy recreational activities and festivals. Secure building with welcoming foyer entry.
Results within 10 miles of Colonie
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
5 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
934 sqft
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
SoHo
18 Units Available
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
16 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1148 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
17 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
13 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1314 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1364 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
7 Units Available
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1171 sqft
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Downtown Schenectady
18 Units Available
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.