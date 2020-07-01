Apartment List
34 Apartments for rent in Centereach, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 Unit Available
Centereach
96 Holiday Park Dr
96 Holiday Park Drive, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautifully Updated, Freshly Painted, Spacious, Bright, and Airy 1st Fl Unit. Unit Features: Eat in Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry and Large Pantry Closet, Central Air, Sliders Lead to Patio.

1 Unit Available
Centereach
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.
Results within 1 mile of Centereach

1 Unit Available
Selden
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.
Results within 5 miles of Centereach
27 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
8 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,087
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
167 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
4 Units Available
Port Jefferson
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,699
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
33 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,360
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

1 Unit Available
St. James
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson
401 East Main Street
401 E Main St, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Awesome totally renovated home in the heart of P J Village, with swing on the front porch! Living/Dining room, New Kithcen with SS Appliances and Granite countertops, Master bedroom with walk in closet, second bedroom, new Bathroom, Back

1 Unit Available
Mount Sinai
278 Pipe Stave Hollo Road
278 Pipe Stave Hollow Road, Mount Sinai, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Absolutely Gorgeous 3/4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Exp Cape! Eik W/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appls, & Ceramic Tile, Beautifully Updated Baths, Pergo Max Floors Throughout, Custom Paint, Custom Moldings, & Custom Light Fixtures, 1 Car Garage, Fully

1 Unit Available
St. James
251 Jackson Avenue
251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom

1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

1 Unit Available
Nissequogue
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
4000 sqft
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.

1 Unit Available
Terryville
305 Sara Circle
305 Sara Circle, Terryville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo in Diamond Condition, freshly painted. Light and bright unit with updated SS appliances. Large Master Bedroom Suite with plenty of closets. Second bedroom; Office/Loft area with possibilities of third bedroom. Main Full Bath. Laundry Area.

1 Unit Available
Coram
5 Wilmont Turn
5 Wilmont Turn, Coram, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large Expanded cape newly renovated on the inside/lots of room/large upper deck with sliders and property. Rental permit is in progress.

1 Unit Available
Stony Brook
22 Hawks Nest Rd
22 Hawks Nest Road, Stony Brook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2067 sqft
Spacious Home Tucked Away In Secluded Property With Beautiful Nature Views, Wooden Deck And Riverstone Patio,Peace and Tranquility Surround You.
Results within 10 miles of Centereach
53 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,692
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,846
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,633
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
5 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
36 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,752
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
6 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,562
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.

1 Unit Available
Islip Terrace
83 Fairview Avenue
83 Fairview Avenue, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
This delightful home located in Islip Terrace, NY is now available.

1 Unit Available
Smithtown
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.

1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.
City Guide for Centereach, NY

"New York is my Lourdes, where I go for spiritual refreshment... a place where you're least likely to be bitten by a wild goat." (Brendan Behan)

Located on a long, narrow strip of land, Centereach, NY, is a hamlet flanked by the Long Island Sound to the north and the Atlantic Ocean to the south, guaranteeing the residents a year-round ocean breeze! With just over 31,000 people living within a space of 8.7 square miles, this is a wonderful thriving community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Centereach, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Centereach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

