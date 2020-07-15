Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Catskill, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Marina Drive
23 Marina Dr, Catskill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2374 sqft
Magnificent waterfront Condominium located on the water's edge of the Catskill Creek. 2600 Sq.ft of comfortable open living space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
456 Main Street - 3
456 Main Street, Catskill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Only balcony to over look Main Street, with a beatiful Unit 3 that rooms: hard wood floor living room, kitchen, 2 hardwood floor bedrooms, with carpet in the master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Catskill

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
424 State
424 State St, Hudson, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Very spacious Furnished 4-Bedroom duplex in a beautiful Victorian home in Hudson. Four Bedrooms, four Baths, Living room, large eat-in Kitchen, convenient Pantry/Laundry Room. Two of the bedrooms are ground level.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
324 Columbia Street
324 Columbia Street, Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1056 sqft
3 BR Duplex. 1 full bath. EIK, LR.Stainless appliances,dishwasher,stove,fridge,micro,washer and dryer.Blue stone patio, small private yard. Walk to all of down town Hudson and train. Income verification, tenant responsible for utilities.&nbsp;

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
536 Columbia Street
536 Columbia Street, Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1300 sqft
Steps from Warren Street! Sun-filled 2 Bedroom /2 Bath full floor apartment, great location in the coolest compound in Hudson. Bedroom 1 has gorgeous wide plank pine floors & the original tin ceilings.
Results within 10 miles of Catskill

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
39 Charles Smith Dr
39 Charles Smith Drive, Greene County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious 2bd 1ba apartment on private road - Property Id: 315238 Spacious clean 2bd 1ba apartment on private road in country setting available immediately. Includes private porch, free storage, and parking right in front of the building.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Aitken Avenue
13 Aitken Avenue, Hudson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1038 sqft
Gorgeous floor through arts & Crafts style 2 bdrm/1 bath apartment. This entire 2nd floor apartment has original wood floors, woodwork, baseboards, and built-ins.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
37 Lafayette Avenue
37 Lafayette Avenue, Coxsackie, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable 1 bedroom second floor apartment with a spacious eat in kitchen, and a balcony. Street parking available, and shared access to the large backyard.Thruway entrance less than 5 minutes away. Oil heat and electric are paid by tenant.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3530 ROUTE 9G UNIT 1
3530 State Highway 9g, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
5192 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment conveniently located just up the road from Bard College and a short ride to Germantown, Hudson, Red Hook and Tivoli.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
94 N 7th Street
94 North Seventh Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1500 sqft
Entire ground floor of a newly renovated Hudson house, this 2-bedroom 1500 sf apartment features brand new chef's kitchen w granite counter tops, stylish new bathroom, nice big living room, full-size washer dryer in unit, both hardwood and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Catskill, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Catskill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

