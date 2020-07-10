Apartment List
8 Apartments for rent in Catskill, NY with parking

8 Apartments for rent in Catskill, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Catskill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
23 Marina Drive
23 Marina Dr, Catskill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2374 sqft
Magnificent waterfront Condominium located on the water's edge of the Catskill Creek. 2600 Sq.ft of comfortable open living space.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
32 W Bridge St
32 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY
Studio
$1,000
500 sqft
Looking to bring your business to Catskill? 32 West Bridge Street has a 1st Floor Commercial Storefront space available for rent in the heart of the Village.
Results within 5 miles of Catskill

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
613 Warren
613 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
$4,200
2100 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2100 Square Foot storefront/retail space on a high traffic block of bustling Warren Street. Architecturally distinct arcade style front display windows.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
49 Gilfeather Park Road
49 Gilfeather Park Road, Leeds, NY
Studio
$750
600 sqft
Prime Commercial Location off State Rt. 23B! Got Vision? Need an Office? Be the first to occupy this Brand New 600 sq ft. Unit. Ideal for Professional Office, Consulting, Retail, Studio or Wine-Bar.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
433 Warren Street
433 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Very nice Studio apartment on the 400 block of Warren Street. Ground floor&nbsp; convenience in wonderful Romanesque Revival building. Large Living Area, Full Bath, Galley Kitchen. Well maintained building. Tenant parking available.
Results within 10 miles of Catskill

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
39 Charles Smith Dr
39 Charles Smith Drive, Greene County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious 2bd 1ba apartment on private road - Property Id: 315238 Spacious clean 2bd 1ba apartment on private road in country setting available immediately. Includes private porch, free storage, and parking right in front of the building.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
94 N 7th Street
94 North Seventh Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1500 sqft
Entire ground floor of a newly renovated Hudson house, this 2-bedroom 1500 sf apartment features brand new chef's kitchen w granite counter tops, stylish new bathroom, nice big living room, full-size washer dryer in unit, both hardwood and

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
0 Bailey Street
0 Bailey Street, Coxsackie, NY
Studio
$10,416
50000 sqft
50,000 ft of Commercial space, 4 loading docks, side door, new lighting, individual meter- 2 hours from NYC, 3 miles from NYS Thruway. Paved parking lot. Sprinkler system
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Catskill, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Catskill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

